Using Rice Water To Fertilize Houseplants? Avoid This Mistake That Could Cost You Your Plant

Several users have taken to Reddit to share other important concerns about watering plants with leftover starchy water. One individual residing in a humid climate noticed that their soil got moldy after they applied leftover rice water. Another suggested combating potentially moldy soil with cinnamon. The spice is also a known deterrent for critters like mice, though some plants may be sensitive to its compounds and it should definitely be used sparingly on delicate plants.

Another suggested that, when trying this hack, you shouldn't let the water sit for too long. "In fact I keep a watering can by the sink to fill with any rinsing water. Just make sure to use it relatively soon otherwise it starts to ferment and gets stinky," they said. Others offer creative suggestions for using that leftover starchy water, including for feeding a sourdough starter. "You can also use it to wash your hair, wash your sink (the starch is supposed to scrub but not scratch), wash your face, and soak containers that have strong smells (like kimchi)," one Redditor said.

But if you're still looking to fertilize your houseplants on the cheap, then maybe try using a solution made from oats and tea instead of rice, but you'll still need to keep an eye out for any possible mold.