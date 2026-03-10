Elevate This Classic Savory Cocktail With A Drizzle Of Olive Oil

Olive oil is all the rage these days. People are adding it to coffee, topping their ice cream with it, and even drinking daily shots of it. If you're an olive oil purist and would rather stick to pouring it over salads and using it to sauté vegetables, we totally understand — but you should try using it in cocktails before swearing against using it in untraditional ways. While not all cocktails will benefit from a good drizzle of EVOO, the savory Bloody Mary cocktail absolutely will, so keep it close next time you're hosting brunch.

If you're unfamiliar with the tried and true Bloody Mary cocktail, you should know that it can be consumed any time of day, even though it's most popular at brunch. It's vodka-based and typically features tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, black pepper, and Tabasco. While it's pretty much perfect as-is, olive oil can give it a real edge that no other ingredient can accomplish. In general, adding high-quality olive oil to cocktails can elevate both taste and texture. A regular extra-virgin variety adds a richer flavor, and it creates a silky, velvety texture, too, making your Bloody Mary all the more elegant — and an excellent way to kick off your weekend.