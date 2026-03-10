Elevate This Classic Savory Cocktail With A Drizzle Of Olive Oil
Olive oil is all the rage these days. People are adding it to coffee, topping their ice cream with it, and even drinking daily shots of it. If you're an olive oil purist and would rather stick to pouring it over salads and using it to sauté vegetables, we totally understand — but you should try using it in cocktails before swearing against using it in untraditional ways. While not all cocktails will benefit from a good drizzle of EVOO, the savory Bloody Mary cocktail absolutely will, so keep it close next time you're hosting brunch.
If you're unfamiliar with the tried and true Bloody Mary cocktail, you should know that it can be consumed any time of day, even though it's most popular at brunch. It's vodka-based and typically features tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, black pepper, and Tabasco. While it's pretty much perfect as-is, olive oil can give it a real edge that no other ingredient can accomplish. In general, adding high-quality olive oil to cocktails can elevate both taste and texture. A regular extra-virgin variety adds a richer flavor, and it creates a silky, velvety texture, too, making your Bloody Mary all the more elegant — and an excellent way to kick off your weekend.
How to add olive oil to your Bloody Mary cocktails
You could add a few drops of olive oil to your Bloody Mary and call it a day, but there are a few extra steps you can take to elevate the drink and make this essential ingredient stand out. To really let your olive oil infuse into the drink, consider shaking it with all of the other ingredients. This will let the fat from the oil blend seamlessly with the vodka. If you don't want to commit to a total infusion of flavors, though, simply drizzle it over the top of your cocktail. At the very least, it will give your garnishes a glisten and a subtle hint of that peppery flavor we all know and love.
To take an olive oil-infused Bloody Mary to the next level, give infused olive oils a try. These will give your Bloody Mary that lovely velvety texture while also giving other flavors a chance to stand out. There are countless infused olive oils out there to choose from; you could try lemon, garlic, or jalapeño-infused, or something entirely different and creative. If you really want to go all-in, make an olive oil-infused vodka by freezing the two ingredients together until the oil solidifies. Then, discard the solidified olive oil by straining everything, and you'll be left with a super flavorful, home-infused liquor perfect for a Bloody Mary.