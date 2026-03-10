Craft Beer And BBQ Take Center-Stage At Sacramento's Top-Rated Brewery

Amid some of the current struggles the craft beer industry faces, many of the breweries that stand out are those that offer an entire experience. They have excellent beer, as well as a top-notch atmosphere and often some other major points of interest like great food. Essentially, they have to more than justify spending an afternoon or evening enjoying their spaces and offerings. If you're looking to try some of the country's best breweries, we've got a must-visit destination for you: Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse, which is currently listed among the best-reviewed breweries in the Sacramento area on Yelp.

Urban Roots is one of California's most outstanding breweries, which is no small feat considering the Golden State has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. The brand was opened in 2018 by Rob Archie and Peter Hoey, friends and veterans of the craft beer and restaurant industries. The name "Urban Roots" is a nod to the complex, traditional yet updated farmhouse ales created in their city brewery, so this taproom is a must for fans of saisons.

There are dozens of delicious beers on tap at any given time, including a wide variety of IPAs and lagers as well as stouts and fruited beers, plus cider, hard seltzer, and non-alcoholic options. For the food, the founders wanted locals to feel like they were being invited to something more neighborly, which meant Texas-style barbecue. Think smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and sausages; accompanied by tacos, fried fish, nachos, burgers, salads, and classic barbecue sides.