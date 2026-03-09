In search of the best bakeries in New York, you might find its pâtisserie landscape to be an ever-changing kaleidoscope of different techniques, cuisines, and specialties. One unique bakery after another, and before you know it, you're standing in a beautifully sleek pastry shop, completely caught off guard by a corn-on-a-stick popsicle. That's Lysée Bakery for you.

Established in 2022 in the Flatiron District, Lysée Bakery has already garnered attention from critics and customers alike. The founder, South Korean-born chef Eunji Lee, has had 20 years of experience in pastry arts, having previously trained in Paris. This is well-reflected in Lysée Bakery, which bears influences from the pastry scenes of France, South Korea, and New York. Stepping into this pastry gallery, you will find yourself amongst visually refined tarts, quiches, mousse cakes, and many other classic French desserts, reimagined with Korean ingredients. It's even home to one of the most luxurious chocolate cakes in the U.S., as per Tasting Table's own research.

Still, the one dish that has crowds lining up at East 21st Street and filling up online reservations is its infamous corn mousse cake. Half work of art, half pastry, the trompe l'oeil cake is modeled after a real-life corn cob, albeit through a rather whimsical lens. Come summertime, you can also enjoy it as a limited-edition popsicle, bringing to mind another popular corn treat called corn-on-a-stick. Also known as elotes, this Mexican street food features grilled corn covered in butter and various seasonings, and, you guessed it, skewered with a stick. While the popsicle won't taste entirely like it, the presentation resemblance certainly makes it interesting.