This NYC Bakery Turned Corn-On-A-Stick Into An Iconic, Decadent Dessert
In search of the best bakeries in New York, you might find its pâtisserie landscape to be an ever-changing kaleidoscope of different techniques, cuisines, and specialties. One unique bakery after another, and before you know it, you're standing in a beautifully sleek pastry shop, completely caught off guard by a corn-on-a-stick popsicle. That's Lysée Bakery for you.
Established in 2022 in the Flatiron District, Lysée Bakery has already garnered attention from critics and customers alike. The founder, South Korean-born chef Eunji Lee, has had 20 years of experience in pastry arts, having previously trained in Paris. This is well-reflected in Lysée Bakery, which bears influences from the pastry scenes of France, South Korea, and New York. Stepping into this pastry gallery, you will find yourself amongst visually refined tarts, quiches, mousse cakes, and many other classic French desserts, reimagined with Korean ingredients. It's even home to one of the most luxurious chocolate cakes in the U.S., as per Tasting Table's own research.
Still, the one dish that has crowds lining up at East 21st Street and filling up online reservations is its infamous corn mousse cake. Half work of art, half pastry, the trompe l'oeil cake is modeled after a real-life corn cob, albeit through a rather whimsical lens. Come summertime, you can also enjoy it as a limited-edition popsicle, bringing to mind another popular corn treat called corn-on-a-stick. Also known as elotes, this Mexican street food features grilled corn covered in butter and various seasonings, and, you guessed it, skewered with a stick. While the popsicle won't taste entirely like it, the presentation resemblance certainly makes it interesting.
What makes this corn-on-a-stick popsicle so special?
Lysée Bakery's corn popsicle takes after the bakery's widely-loved signature Corn cake, right down to its hand-piped kernels and green-dyed white chocolate leaves. The inside, however, is where they slightly differ. The cake itself starts with a meringue-laced sponge cake base, topped by a corn sablé — a unique type of French shortbread cookie. Once assembled, it's covered entirely in corn mousse. The kernels are piped one-by-one over that base afterward, a process that takes up to an hour or two, according to chef Eunji Lee for Eater. Finally, it's sprayed with a yellow-colored white chocolate sauce, perfectly mimicking a corn's signature exterior. If you were wondering if it also tastes like corn, the answer is yes. The corn powder laced into the sablé certainly captures the quintessential sweet corn essence, but you will also get that moussy creaminess that lets your taste buds know it's indeed a dessert you're having.
Let's not forget about the grilled corn cream, either, which boasts a savory, burnt warmth that ties it even more closely to a grilled Mexican street corn. Transformed into corn-on-a-popsicle-stick, this pastry takes on a corn ice cream base. In between chilling bites, you might also spot corn kernels hidden inside. The most visible distinction, however, is the extra coating of corn crumbles spread across the backside of the popsicle. It's obvious enough that this is no ordinary popsicle. The contrast between melting softness and crunchy flecks alone can make for an unforgettable eating experience. Matched with the renowned corn pastry flavoring, it's simply a must-try.