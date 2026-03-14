Come To This Dallas Steakhouse For A 77-Ounce New York Strip Fit For A King

Some steakhouses are flashy, while others focus on quiet service of quality meals. In Texas, Nick & Sam's is doing a bit of both, catering to those looking to celebrate special occasions and the well-heeled eager to dine well. Since 1999, Nick & Sam's has been pleasing visitors with original cocktails, parties to remember, and significant slabs of steak — all offerings that have landed the restaurant on our list of Dallas' 25 best steakhouses. The menu reflects the "Everything is bigger in Texas" motto, particularly The Luka. Named for former Mavericks player Luka Dončić, this 77-ounce New York strip is one of the best cuts of steak and is dry-aged for 77 days, homage to jersey 77. The cutting board The Luka is served on features Dončić's signature.

Chef Samir Dhurandhar, author of "Raising the Steaks: My Journey to Creating the Best Steakhouse in the World", is no stranger to A-listers, having cooked for George Clooney, Shaq, and President Bush. The Luka was planned to be a one-off special, but the dish has become a beloved favorite. Even after Dončić was traded, Dhurandhar kept The Luka on the menu. "In my 25-plus-year career, I feel blessed to say I have met some interesting and incredible people who have walked through the doors of Nick & Sam's. But it's not often that you come across someone as special as Luka Dončić," Dhurandhar wrote on Instagram. The offering isn't the restaurant's first to recognize an athlete, however: The Dirk, an aged 41-ounce bone-in tenderloin, honors Dirk Nowitzki.