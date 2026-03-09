Take Store-Bought Steak Dinners From Fine To Fresh With One Garnish

There are a few ways to add herbs to your dish other than as a finishing garnish. Soft herbs — basil, cilantro, parsley — are best chopped up and added shortly before serving to bring bright summery flavors. But you can also add some during the cooking process — heat sprigs of firmer herbs like thyme or rosemary in a pan with some garlic and butter and baste the meal with the mixture as it cooks.

Adding freshly chopped herbs to your frozen entree isn't the only way to go; you can also whip up a simple compound butter to top your steak with. Not only does it give you a conduit for the herb flavor, but the butter will also add richness to every bite.

Making compound butter may sound tricky, but it is actually a relatively easy process. The simplest method is to soften butter in a stand mixer, add herbs with the stems removed, and beat until everything is well-distributed. Just store the rest of the compound butter in the fridge and slice off a piece for the steak dinner or anything else that could use an herby and buttery boost. Besides herbs, you may also want to add freshly chopped garlic or seasonings like ancho chiles or cayenne; just make sure the flavor of your compound butter works with your steak dinner of choice and any accompanying sides.