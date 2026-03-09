The Canned Bean Mistake That's Been Hurting Your Wallet For Too Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheap, plentiful, and you can do a ton of things with it, from a hearty pan of refried beans to a few fancy servings of Italian-Style White Bean And Tomato Skillet, canned beans are undoubtedly a pantry staple. If you're counting on them to give you the cheapest, protein-packed meal for the money, though ... you're getting ripped off because, as it turns out, dried beans are just so much cheaper.

Consider this: You can buy 4 pounds (about 8 cups) of dried Iberia-branded pinto beans from Amazon right now for $6.29. Dried beans usually triple in size once hydrated and cooked, so if you cook the whole bag, those 8 cups will yield as much as 24 cups of cooked beans — about 26 cents a cup. A 15.5-ounce can of organic pinto beans from 365 by Whole Foods costs $1.39, and since it's already cooked, that's the full yield. Once you drain out the salty canning liquid, you get about 1.5 cups of beans — roughly 93 cents a cup.

To put this into perspective, if your household eats beans once a week, you're burning through an extra $35 a year for the convenience alone. Doesn't sound that bad on paper, but it smarts a bit when you're trying to tighten your belt. But the kicker? Canned is way less nutritious and even sodium-heavy.