The Best Way To Freeze Cooked Ribs For Later
For serious barbecue fans, the idea of having leftover ribs might seem unfathomable. Perhaps your cookout didn't get quite the attendance you planned, or maybe you just bought too much meat to begin with, but before you resign yourself to eating leftovers on repeat, you should know that cooked ribs will freeze well — provided that you follow a few important guidelines. Of all the things you need to know about freezing meat, the most important is that food safety should come first and foremost, and it applies to ribs.
Freeze ribs as soon as they reach room temperature — even cooked meat left out for more than two hours can develop harmful bacteria. You'll also want to ensure the meat freezes quickly. Apart from the food safety aspect, a fast freeze will help prevent ice crystals from forming, which can negatively affect the texture. You can speed up the freezing process by cutting it into individual portions rather than storing a whole rack. Spread them out in a flat layer until they're frozen solid first, then compile them if you prefer.
Long-term storage relies not just on consistently cold temperatures but also on protecting your meat from exposure to air, as this is what will lead to freezer burn. If you have access to a vacuum sealer, this is the best way to prepare your ribs for the freezer. If not, wrap the meat well in plastic or foil, then place it in an airtight bag, using the straw hack to keep freezer burn away. Meat stored this way will be safe for 12 months, but should be eaten within three months for the best taste.
How to reheat frozen ribs
When it comes to maintaining your ribs' taste and texture, how you reheat them is just as important as how you freeze them — and the same low and slow cooking process that resulted in fall-apart meat should be reflected here too. This will be easiest if you froze the ribs using a countertop vacuum sealer like the Megawise 2025 Powerful Vacuum Sealer Machine, because there's no need to thaw them first. You can simply place the sealed bag directly from the freezer into a pot of barely simmering water for 20 to30 minutes, checking that they reached the safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ribs stored in foil need to be thawed overnight in the refrigerator prior to reheating. Don't make the biggest mistake people make when defrosting meat and leave them on the counter to speed up the process, as the only thing you're speeding up is your chance of food poisoning. Once thawed, the way you should be reheating your ribs is in the oven or on the grill if you have it set up for indirect heat. Both should be preheated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove any plastic wrap and cover well with foil, adding a little broth, beer, or apple juice to help revive the sauce. This method can take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on how many ribs you have.