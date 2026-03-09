The Best Way To Freeze Cooked Ribs For Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For serious barbecue fans, the idea of having leftover ribs might seem unfathomable. Perhaps your cookout didn't get quite the attendance you planned, or maybe you just bought too much meat to begin with, but before you resign yourself to eating leftovers on repeat, you should know that cooked ribs will freeze well — provided that you follow a few important guidelines. Of all the things you need to know about freezing meat, the most important is that food safety should come first and foremost, and it applies to ribs.

Freeze ribs as soon as they reach room temperature — even cooked meat left out for more than two hours can develop harmful bacteria. You'll also want to ensure the meat freezes quickly. Apart from the food safety aspect, a fast freeze will help prevent ice crystals from forming, which can negatively affect the texture. You can speed up the freezing process by cutting it into individual portions rather than storing a whole rack. Spread them out in a flat layer until they're frozen solid first, then compile them if you prefer.

Long-term storage relies not just on consistently cold temperatures but also on protecting your meat from exposure to air, as this is what will lead to freezer burn. If you have access to a vacuum sealer, this is the best way to prepare your ribs for the freezer. If not, wrap the meat well in plastic or foil, then place it in an airtight bag, using the straw hack to keep freezer burn away. Meat stored this way will be safe for 12 months, but should be eaten within three months for the best taste.