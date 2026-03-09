Why Grade B Eggs Are Rarely Sold At Grocery Stores

It seems that all eggs are more or less equal when sitting on plates, whether they're scrambled, poached, or sunny side up. But when we're buying eggs, for many of us it matters if the chickens roamed freely or lived without antibiotics. What should also be on your radar is what grade was assigned to those eggs as they left the coops. There's a very particular USDA grading process marking eggs from AA down to B. And while you might look to buy AA or A category eggs, grade B eggs will almost never end up in your shopping cart.

There's a very good reason grade B eggs don't make the cut for being sold individually as whole eggs. It's because, unlike higher grades, edible grade B eggs are allowed to be considered "abnormal," meaning they have a certain degree of limited defects. Most shoppers wouldn't appreciate buying these imperfect eggs.

Egg grades are all about quality as assigned by a trained grader, who places them in categories based on things like flawless exteriors, shapes, and importantly, the egg's interior — which is gauged by a lighting technique known as candling to confirm defined qualities for the egg's yolk, white, and air cells. Unlike in grades AA and A, it's okay for grade B eggs to have light exterior staining and uneven shapes. Their whites may be watery, cells can be more wiggly or bubbly, and the yolks flatter, wider, and darker. All these things are collectively why grade B eggs rarely make a presence in cartons of grocery-store eggs.