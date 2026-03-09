The 'Circle Rule' Method For A Clean, Calm, Clutter-Free Kitchen

Practically, the circle method involves picking a starting point — say, your kitchen island or your sink — and "moving in ever-widening circles" around that center point, tidying up anything that you see along the way. Maybe there are dishes in the drying rack to be returned to their drawers and cabinets, an empty soap dispenser that needs a refill, errant food wrappers that need to be thrown away, or surfaces that could use a wipe-down.

Focus on one circle at a time, completing all the tasks that appear in that circle before moving on to the next one. As you move away from that center point in those circles, gather piles of anything you find that doesn't belong in the kitchen. Maybe you'll end your cleaning session with a pile of mail, another of hair ties, and yet another of toddler toys that somehow made it into your cooking space.

But don't leave the kitchen and return those things to the room in which they belong until you're sure you've done your last, widest kitchen circle. The circle method allows you to stay laser-focused on cleaning the room at hand — in our case, the kitchen. If you leave to return hair ties to the bathroom, for example, there's a pretty good chance you'll start noticing everything in there that should be cleaned, too, and that's how you end up on the couch stress-eating Cheetos instead of actually cleaning your home (not that we speak from experience or anything).