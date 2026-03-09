When You Might Think Twice About Buying Nuts From Costco

Your first trip to Costco is a rite of passage. It will likely take a few hours, and you're surely going to be overwhelmed by the wide variety of products and impressive bulk sizes. But don't let the allure of Costco's extra-large packages warp your perception of what you're actually going to consume before it goes bad. One item you should especially think twice before buying is nuts. You might think you need a two-pound bag of pecan halves for your next few baking projects, but you should really consider if committing to so many is worth it. If you won't use them all within a month, it's better to buy a smaller amount elsewhere.

While you might not consider nuts to be a food that spoils particularly quickly, those with a high fat content actually can go rancid after just a few months, which is why we think they're one of the foods you should never buy at Costco. Macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, and pine nuts, specifically, have shorter lifespans than most due to their high fat content, and walnuts and pecans are known for spoiling faster than other varieties for the same reason. In general, nuts that are roasted go bad faster, too, since the roasting process breaks down fats. This quick spoilage is accelerated if nuts aren't stored properly, so before throwing a massive bag of pistachios into your cart, really think about whether you have both proper storage space and ample time to consume them. Most shelled nuts are only at their best for one to three months stored at room temperature.