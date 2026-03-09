One Recent Change At Restaurants That Boomers Hate — And Everyone Else Does, Too
Restaurants by their very nature are about convenience. You are paying someone else to cook a meal, so the process is geared towards you taking it easy while another person takes on that effort, using their own skills and resources. It's a great system, and billions of people have enjoyed it for centuries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the restaurant industry struggled to stay afloat under social distancing guidelines, QR code menus rose in popularity because they reduced the need to handle physical menus that could spread germs. It was a brilliant innovation for the time. But, by and large, customers hate them.
The idea behind a QR code menu makes a lot of sense. Most of us have smartphones, so we can easily scan a little code and see a restaurant's menu at our convenience without ever having to touch anything. But a big problem, especially for the boomer generation, was the technology gap. When we wrote about the biggest complaints boomers have with restaurants, you better believe QR codes were on the list. Some people don't know how to scan a QR code with their phone, or have models that lack that capability. More to that point, Sauce reports that 62% of all QR scans are from customers aged 18 to 34. In 2024, a widespread backlash was already prompting many restaurants to abandon QR codes in favor of traditional paper menus.
QR: Quick response or quite repellent?
Menus are an extremely old idea, and QR (short for "quick response") menus are simply a modern adaptation. The problem with QR code menus extends beyond just issues with being tech savvy, though. Many linked menus are poorly formatted PDF files. If you have ever scanned a code that led to a page requiring constant scrolling just to read the menu, you know how frustrating it can be.
In an article from The Wall Street Journal, customers cited further issues like privacy concerns as well as the fact that it just feels like work to have to pull out a phone, similar to the experience of using a self checkout. It's another way for businesses to put the responsibility on you to figure things out. Elsewhere on Reddit, people have also complained about codes that prompt you to download apps, or when they link to massive files but the restaurant doesn't have free Wi-Fi. Of course, if your phone battery is dead, that's a whole new issue.
Some customers don't want to have to use a phone at dinner. They may not even be against the concept of QR code menus, but many want the option of paper as well. Many restaurants offer both, but some have gone fully QR, which alienates diners to the point they will walk out without ordering at all — it's a real red flag for some customers. So, if restaurants are truly about serving a customer and offering convenience, then surely offering both menu options is in their best interest. QR codes can be great for those who feel comfortable using them, but having physical menus on hand is never a bad idea for customers who prefer them.