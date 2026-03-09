Avoid This Target Favorite Day Bakery Treat, Unless You Want A Dry Disaster
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After the success of its first private-label brand, Good & Gather, Target debuted the Favorite Day line back in 2021. Favorite Day is divided into two sub-brands, Favorite Day Gourmet and Favorite Day Bakery, the latter of which includes all the baked goods you've come to know and love in your local Target — think: items like cupcakes, muffins, frosted cookies, fancy bread loaves, and the works. While many of the Favorite Day Bakery goodies are worth tossing in your cart, others are better off sitting on the shelf, such as the brand's Mini Cinnamon Roll Tiny Treats.
In our recent list of seven Target Favorite Day baked goods to buy and six to avoid, we decided that the Mini Cinnamon Roll Tiny Treats lacked the pizazz that so many other Favorite Day Bakery products possess. Unlike other brands of cinnamon rolls, these mini treats are devoid of their signature cream cheese icing, which already sets them up for failure. Upon further taste testing, we determined that not even a bath in icing would help these pastries, given how completely dry and oddly bread-y they turned out to be. The tasting experience was more like biting into an over-baked and dense bread loaf than a sweet, decadent cinnamon roll, which is why we can confidently say that we won't be purchasing this particular tiny treat again.
Favorite Day Bakery's Mini Cinnamon Roll Tiny Treats miss the mark
Our feelings towards Favorite Day Bakery's Mini Cinnamon Roll Tiny Treats may be strong, but so are the opinions of fellow customers who also found themselves disappointed as they reached for the sweet treat. "These rolls were dried out and tasted old," said one reviewer on the Target site, continuing that they "will not order these again." Another customer agreed that the mini cinnamon rolls were unreasonably dry, adding that they boasted "not a lot of flavor" anyway.
Beyond the fact that many customers call the mini cinnamon rolls "dry" and "stale," one reviewer noted that the product is "overpriced for how many you get," which is yet another reason why this treat only has 3.8/5 stars on Target's website, and why they didn't make our list of the best store-bought cinnamon roll brands. Favorite Day Bakery's Mini Cinnamon Roll Tiny Treats come as a pack of 12 for roughly $4.99, but keep in mind that these are miniature-sized, so you're already getting less bang for your buck.
Although the cinnamon rolls are described on Target's site as having "a soft texture and delicious spicy-sweet cinnamon flavor, packing big taste into each bite-sized treat," several customer reviews say otherwise. Some reviewers on Target's site did enjoy the tiny treats, however, saying, "Delicious cold or warm, [they] hit the spot." At the end of the day, we already know that adding a few nuts is one simple way to make store-bought cinnamon rolls taste homemade, but that doesn't change the fact that these particular treats are a dry disaster.