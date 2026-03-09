Not Every Grass-Fed Steak Cut Is Worth Buying — These Are Your Best Bets

Grass fed beef is typically lower in fat and calories and contains higher levels of vitamins A and E, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids, making it a healthy choice for many meat eaters. While some find the flavor to be richer and more gamey, it is cited as one of the best ways to ensure sustainable and ethical meat consumption. No wonder many consider it better than regular beef.

Unfortunately, that also means that grass-fed is more expensive, so there are a few things to consider before paying more. First, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates the use of the term "grass-fed," it only requires that the animal maintain a minimum of 50% grass-fed diet. Animals may feed on grain, hay, or other food, especially during colder months. If you are committed to only consuming grass-fed beef, you should consider choosing meat products with labels that specify 100% grass-fed or grass-finished beef. (Grass-finished means that the cattle ate only grass or forage from the time it was weaned from its mother's milk to the time it was harvested for beef.)

Shoppers should also consider the cut of beef. As with any popular type of steak, some grass-fed cuts are better than others, with quality cuts being more tender, flavorful, or versatile. The best bets for choosing a premium cut of grass-fed beef are filet mignon, ribeye, flat iron, porterhouse, and New York strip. We'll take a look at each one and offer some tips on how to choose a quality cut.