On The Las Vegas Strip, This Midwest-Inspired Gem Won't Wreck Your Wallet For Good Eats

Anyone who's traipsed the Las Vegas Strip can attest: It's wildly fun, flamboyantly over-the-top, and expectedly super expensive. That applies to everything from entertainment to shopping, sightseeing, and especially to dining. The days of cheap Strip-food and buffets, once designed to lure gamblers, have largely ridden off into the sunset in this glitzy, glammy desert town. That said, some exceptions to pricey food do exist, and in true Vegas fashion, one in particular dishes out gargantuan portions.

That dining anomaly in Sin City is called Hash House A Go Go, a Midwest-inspired restaurant gem that won't wreck your wallet — while still plating extraordinarily large portions of tasty homestyle food. It's generally known for its breakfast and brunch specialties, with the venue closing at 3 p.m. on most days. But this chain's buzzy Strip location at The LINQ also gets plenty of love for after-5 dinner and cocktails on Fridays and Saturdays only.

Surrounded by much pricier eateries and shops, Hash House stands out for its "twisted farm food," a term nodding to co-founder and executive Andy Beardslee's roots in Michigan and agricultural Indiana, combined with the restaurant's birth in San Diego — leading to a "twisted" coastal spin on Midwest comfort meals. Portions cater to hearty appetites, with folks tucking into gigantic fried chicken and waffle plates, though probably not like ones you've tasted before. Think sage-fried chicken with Corn Flake crust and spices, garnished with rosemary, and perched atop a pile of maple-drenched waffles and smoked bacon. And that's far from the only menu surprise at Hash House A Go Go.