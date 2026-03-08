On The Las Vegas Strip, This Midwest-Inspired Gem Won't Wreck Your Wallet For Good Eats
Anyone who's traipsed the Las Vegas Strip can attest: It's wildly fun, flamboyantly over-the-top, and expectedly super expensive. That applies to everything from entertainment to shopping, sightseeing, and especially to dining. The days of cheap Strip-food and buffets, once designed to lure gamblers, have largely ridden off into the sunset in this glitzy, glammy desert town. That said, some exceptions to pricey food do exist, and in true Vegas fashion, one in particular dishes out gargantuan portions.
That dining anomaly in Sin City is called Hash House A Go Go, a Midwest-inspired restaurant gem that won't wreck your wallet — while still plating extraordinarily large portions of tasty homestyle food. It's generally known for its breakfast and brunch specialties, with the venue closing at 3 p.m. on most days. But this chain's buzzy Strip location at The LINQ also gets plenty of love for after-5 dinner and cocktails on Fridays and Saturdays only.
Surrounded by much pricier eateries and shops, Hash House stands out for its "twisted farm food," a term nodding to co-founder and executive Andy Beardslee's roots in Michigan and agricultural Indiana, combined with the restaurant's birth in San Diego — leading to a "twisted" coastal spin on Midwest comfort meals. Portions cater to hearty appetites, with folks tucking into gigantic fried chicken and waffle plates, though probably not like ones you've tasted before. Think sage-fried chicken with Corn Flake crust and spices, garnished with rosemary, and perched atop a pile of maple-drenched waffles and smoked bacon. And that's far from the only menu surprise at Hash House A Go Go.
Midwest luvin'on piled-high plates
Sage Fried Chicken & Waffles is undoubtedly a signature dish at Hash House A Go Go, but that crispy chicken shows up in more that one incarnation. The chef, reveling in attention his sage-fried chicken was receiving, decided to spread the love across the menu, incorporating that sage-y goodness into Benedicts, pastas, salads, and other surprising slip-ins, subject to swerve and sway by chef's whimsey.
Hash House Meatloaf keeps the restaurant's "comfort first" persona but adds a custom technique. The loaf slices are griddled, hitting a hot surface long enough to brown and crisp on the outside. Bacon and Parmesan are part of the meatloaf mix, adding salty and savory flavor, which stands out even more when choosing to order it griddled with smoked mozzarella on a Kokomo sandwich, per the venue's bold suggestion (which they claim is worthy of writing home about.)
Another much-touted giant on the menu is the HH Big O' Pancakes, which makes no pretense regarding the spectacular size and curious flavors, from red velvet to Snickers, banana brown sugar, butterscotch almond, blueberry granola, and more. They land seriously in sharing territory, making it an even more affordable breakfast option on the Strip. But the pancakes are also available for dinner, alongside the likes of salmon, steaks, pot roast, and chicken pot pies. Many signature cocktails come as "Keep the Glass" offerings with names like Huckleberry Sin and Twisted Tito's Electric Lemonade.
The prices compared to competitors
The affordability factor at Hash House A Go Go is understandably subjective, given its location on the infamous Las Vegas Strip. The venue wouldn't be considered "cheap" in many parts of the country, nor even in some sections of Las Vegas. A sampling of current menu prices at THE LINQ location currently run from about $23 for a large plate of "Andy's Sage Fried Chicken & Eggs" as well as for "Griddled Meatloaf & Eggs." Sandwiches such as The Kokoma, built around the griddled meatloaf, will cost you $19, and flapjacks and pancakes range from about $14 to $18. The standout Andy's Sage Fried Chicken Benedict, served on a fresh split biscuit with griddled mashed potatoes, tops the breakfast/brunch menu at just under $30.
For comparison's sake, the breakfast menu at Mon Ami Gabi inside Paris Las Vegas starts above Hash House's low-$20s range on core items, such as egg plates and many omelettes listed at about $26. Their Benedicts climb even further, from $28 to $34, and a premium prime steak and eggs platter costs a remarkable $45. Similar scenarios play out at many hotel-based restaurants along the Strip.
With its casual atmosphere and sharing-size portions, Hash House A Go Go is considered one of the best kid-friendly restaurants in Las Vegas. The restaurant's food is also available as take-out for easy in-room dining when staying at LINQ Hotel. For additional dining options, check out our list of the best places to eat on the Las Vegas Strip for under $20. And get some extra intel on mistakes to avoid when eating in Vegas.