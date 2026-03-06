How Jeff Mauro Gets Lamb Cooked Just Right Every Time

Cooking lamb can be challenging for many American cooks, if only due to lack of practice. By some measures, the average U.S. resident eats only about 1 pound of lamb per year, a fraction of the quantity consumed by other countries. But a growing number of lamb-loving devotees are changing that dynamic, in no small part due to well-known chefs extolling its virtues. Fortunately, we have some insights to share on that topic, straight from the mouth of celebrity chef Jeff Mauro, who partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health. In anticipation of spring holiday dinners, particularly Easter when more Americans than usual feature lamb on the menu, we asked Mauro if he had any cooking tips. His response was an enthusiastic "yes" followed by two words: double cut.

That's a crucial component in how Mauro gets lamb chops cooked just right every time. The term "double cut" is exactly what it sounds like when referring to a rack of lamb. Mauro never purchases individual chops, rather a whole rack of lamb. "Then I split them so you get two bones per chop." Next, he marinates them for about an hour in "a little vinegar, little oil, crushed garlic, some fresh rosemary, whatever you have, (and) something a little acidic like red wine vinegar." He then dries them out, bringing to room temperature, and begins a double cooking process involving a stovetop pan and an oven. It is simpler than you might imagine. He also shared his opinion on how not to serve them.