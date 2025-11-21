What's The Purpose Of Those White Paper 'Hats' On A Crown Roast?
If you've ever encountered a curious display of frilly white papers perched on a cooked crown roast, it can be a bit perplexing — until you understand exactly what those crown-like wrappers are. They're called manchettes, and they aren't beholden to just crown roast, but show up on racks of lamb and pork chops as well. They're slipped over the extending tips of each bone, but they aren't actually decorative in purpose — quite the opposite.
Manchettes, also called "paper frills," are indeed attractive, but they serve a very practical role in meals, especially ones eaten in public or on special holidays. The paper wrappings allow diners to handle bone-in meals with their fingers, keeping things neat and tidy. They also mask the unsightly ends of the bones and leave diners' hands free for carving and serving as needed.
That said, there's no denying that the little white "chef's hats" bring visual effect and a festive aura to the meal. They're sometimes considered a mark of sophisticated eating, appearing with pleats or ruffles. The exact origin of the manchette in dining is a bit vague, but it possibly dates back to Victorian times in England, when the trend of crown roast took hold. Paper frills could also have originated with the practice of "frenching" bones, which essentially means scraping away the bits of meat, tissue, and fat from the tip ends.
Finding or making manchette paper frills
Manchettes, though still not commonplace in average households or everyday restaurants, are nonetheless accessible today for anyone who wishes to revive the tradition. Several vendors offer them on Amazon, in varying renditions. They're marketed for not only crown roasts, but increasingly for chicken drumsticks, chops, and turkey legs during holiday feasts. Often sold under the name of paper frills, they come in small sets of four or all the way up to 30 pieces, suitable for gatherings and community events.
Though purchasing pre-constructed manchettes is relatively inexpensive and time-effective, it's possible to make your own at home. This leaves room for coordinating with dinner themes. It does take some patience and attention to detail, but the process is otherwise pretty straightforward. You'll develop your own techniques along the way, though the basic idea is to cut plain white paper into strips about two and a half by five inches, fold them lengthwise, and cut fringes on one edge. Then curl them around a finger and secure with a small bit of tape. Now they're ready for slipping over the exposed bone after your crown roast has finished cooking.
Be sure to work with clean hands and dry bone ends, and ensure the paper is food-safe with no printing. To keep the manchettes crisp and blemish-free, add them shortly before serving. All that's left now is the ooohs and ahhhs of appreciation for your personal touch, elevating the meal from ordinary to elegant. And remember to order your crown roast from a butcher in advance.