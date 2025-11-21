What's The Purpose Of Those White Paper 'Hats' On A Crown Roast?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever encountered a curious display of frilly white papers perched on a cooked crown roast, it can be a bit perplexing — until you understand exactly what those crown-like wrappers are. They're called manchettes, and they aren't beholden to just crown roast, but show up on racks of lamb and pork chops as well. They're slipped over the extending tips of each bone, but they aren't actually decorative in purpose — quite the opposite.

Manchettes, also called "paper frills," are indeed attractive, but they serve a very practical role in meals, especially ones eaten in public or on special holidays. The paper wrappings allow diners to handle bone-in meals with their fingers, keeping things neat and tidy. They also mask the unsightly ends of the bones and leave diners' hands free for carving and serving as needed.

That said, there's no denying that the little white "chef's hats" bring visual effect and a festive aura to the meal. They're sometimes considered a mark of sophisticated eating, appearing with pleats or ruffles. The exact origin of the manchette in dining is a bit vague, but it possibly dates back to Victorian times in England, when the trend of crown roast took hold. Paper frills could also have originated with the practice of "frenching" bones, which essentially means scraping away the bits of meat, tissue, and fat from the tip ends.