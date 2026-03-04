Jeff Mauro Uses This Simple Ingredient To Help Whipped Cream Stay Stable Longer

Whipped cream is a must-have companion to many desserts. Something about its soft, airy texture paired with an intensely creamy mouthfeel can take even the best sweet treat to the next level. The only issue we have with whipped cream is its instability. It tends to collapse shortly after it's whipped to perfection, making things tricky when you're prepping dessert ahead of time, especially if it's for a bigger crowd.

Jeff Mauro recently partnered with Bayer Aspirin to raise awareness about heart health, so we caught up with the chef and picked his brain about stabilizing whipped cream. "A little cream of tartar goes a long way," he told us. The ingredient surely sounds familiar, but you'll probably never guess what cream of tartar actually is — it's an acidic byproduct of winemaking (scientifically called potassium bitartrate) that has been used as a leavening agent since the early 19th century.

When asked how much cream of tartar we should add to a cup of whipped cream, Mauro was hesitant to answer definitively but did advise using caution and adding a small amount. "Like a quarter of a teaspoon, I think. Eighth to a quarter of a teaspoon?" he said, before quickly retracting, "Don't quote me on that, though. I don't want to screw people's whipped cream up." He's not wrong — too much cream of tartar can cause a sour taste in whipped cream, so you might want to make a few test batches to find the right dose for your desired amount of cream.