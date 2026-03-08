Avoid These Costco Kirkland Signature Nuts, They're A Letdown In More Ways Than One

Aw, nuts is a refrain often said by Donald Duck in moments of disappointment, frustration, or discontent. When Donald says it, it's funny. Endearing. It's not, however, a statement you'd want to hear yourself mumble with chagrin after tasting a just-opened bag of snacks. Unfortunately, if you happen to find yourself with a sack of Kirkland Signature's dry-roasted, sea-salted macadamia nuts, it's just the kind of anticlimactic interjection you may end up on. In a recent Tasting Table review of select Costco Kirkland Signature nuts, the macadamias ended up dead last.

What is it that puts these macadamia nuts at the bottom of a head-to-head competition? Seasoning, apparently. While our review wasn't solely based on personal preference, these nuts had too strong of a profile for our taster to ignore. Absolutely swathed in sea salt, the nuts were described as "powdery," which didn't help their cause with the uphill battle they had on the textural front. Some nuts were soft; others were roasted to firm and crunchy. Taken with that sodium sheeting, the end result was a snacking experience that felt incongruent on too many levels. Priced at nearly $20 for a 1½-pound offering, you're looking at spending a pretty penny for disappointing bag.