Why Some Shoppers Have Given Up On Trader Joe's Milk

For many shoppers, milk is a staple that they pick up every time they go shopping. The average American drinks almost 16 gallons of milk per year. That's actually quite a bit less than it used to be in the 1970s, when numbers were nearly double. With so many more options today, shoppers are more discerning, and stores selling milk have to try harder to earn their business. That's why it's shocking that so many Trader Joe's customers have the same complaints about the milk not only spoiling too fast, but tasting off.

For many people, the problem isn't that Trader Joe's sells old milk and they forgot to check the date before purchase. "Every time I have purchased milk, cream or whipping cream at Trader Joe's, it has been bad almost as soon as I bought it," said one Redditor. "Always before the sell-by date."

Elsewhere, an entire Reddit thread was dedicated to the problem of the store's whole milk spoiling too quickly. Dozens of comments share similar stories about milk going off soon after buying it. Some people offer tips for how to preserve the milk, suggesting that refrigerators might be to blame. Others recommend buying lactose-free milk because it lasts longer. All of them basically accept that the milk does go bad too quickly. Given that Trader Joe's didn't even rank that high when we compared organic milk brands, it hardly seems worth it.