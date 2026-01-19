Is Milk Going Bad Faster Now? What To Do If Yours Is Spoiling Early

Has your milk been expiring before the labeled date on the carton? Well, you're not the only one experiencing milk spoiling early. In fact, there has been recent chatter online from folks who believe their milk has been going bad faster than normal. One comment on Reddit writes, "I noticed a gallon recently went bad like two weeks before the expiration date." For insight on this matter, Tasting Table spoke to Tim Stubbs of U.S. Dairy.

Stubbs points out that improper storage can lead to milk going bad faster. He explains, "Milk is sensitive to temperature, so ideally keep your milk in the back [or] colder part of the refrigerator. Storing milk in the fridge door can cause its temperature to fluctuate more every time you open the fridge. This may make the milk spoil faster than if kept in the back."

Additionally, other factors such as "the temperature it is stored at, if it has been opened, and if it is left out of refrigeration for periods of time," can lead to milk spoiling earlier, as per Stubbs. Typically, with proper storage and refrigeration, traditionally pasteurized milk lasts up to three weeks. Stubbs adds, "Some milk is Ultra Pasteurized at a higher temperature which may last 60 days or more if refrigerated and unopened."