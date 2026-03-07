Skip The Cayenne — This Is The Best Spice To Pair With Honey In A Rub

Creating a spice rub can be tricky, considering the wide array of available spices, how compatible they are with different meats, and the inevitable personal flavor preferences. Adding a very specific binding ingredient multiples the conundrum, especially when it's the remarkably sweet flavor and sticky texture of honey. That gives new meaning to the sweet-and-savory concept, which is exactly what happens with typical honey rubs.

While popular spices for honey rubs are cayenne pepper and paprika, we decided to widen the possibilities by consulting an expert, celebrity chef Jeff Mauro, who partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health. While acknowledging that smoked paprika does go well with honey, he revealed a different option with more depth, flavor, and a little heat: chipotle powder. With chipotle, he says, "you get the smoky with the honey and the sweet."

"I'm not a big cayenne fan, because it doesn't really bring flavor, just heat," he explains. "So if I'm going to put heat in a rub, I like getting double duty with the smoky flavors from the chipotle powder." Those two ingredients provide the bulk of a nice honey rub for various types and cuts of meats. But there are actually two more background actors in the story here, ones that provide subtle hints rather than show-stealing performances.