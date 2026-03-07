The Pioneer Woman Wants You To Pour This Beer Into Corned Beef And Cabbage

When it comes to celebrating the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, most people use the day as an excuse to wear green and drink beer of the same hue. But foodies who love to entertain know that March 17 brings the opportunity to try our hand at making delicious, hearty Irish fare. Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, loves the tradition of making corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and we don't blame her. And to double down on the Irish-ness of it all, she steams her cabbage with none other than Dublin's own Guinness stout.

Claiming that the rich, deep flavor of Guinness brings a little something extra to the cabbage, Drummond first sears large wedges of cabbage at high heat. She finishes the cabbage in the oven, on a rack that's placed over a sheet pan. She pours Guinness into the sheet pan and lets the cabbage steam for about 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can simmer cabbage in Guinness with aromatics, like in our recipe for Charred Cabbage with Guinness.

If that's just not enough Guinness for you, it is possible to use it to amp up the flavor of corned beef. Although Drummond chooses to simply cover hers in black pepper and roast it for about three hours, you can rub it in brown sugar and roast it over Guinness. Place the meat on a rack on top of a sheet pan (just like with the cabbage), douse it in Guinness, and pour the rest in the pan before slow roasting it. Or, if you're making our Crock Pot Corned Beef recipe, swap out the PBR for Guinness.