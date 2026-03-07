This Underdog Burger Chain Is A New Mexico Staple (It Was Even Featured On Breaking Bad)

There's nothing inherently wrong with claiming a big-name chain as your favorite burger stop, but sometimes it's those small restaurants you drive by on the way home from work that can surprise you the most. Those seemingly random ice cream chains that you discover while exploring a new coastal city or the wings chains you've passed about a thousand times on the drive between states may just end up becoming your new favorite spot in the world. Though not as well known in the eastern half of the United States, folks from the Southwest know a thing or two about Blake's Lotaburger, which has over 70 locations spread throughout New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas.

Blake's Lotaburger is everything you love about fast food, but with a touch of Southwestern flair. The company is devoted to sourcing the freshest ingredients possible, turning to native New Mexicans for products whenever possible. It's a quality that's kept customers coming back for over 70 years, and one that may soon reach customers in new states, as Blake's has tentative plans to expand. Blake's is so well-known in New Mexico that it was regularly featured on the hit show "Breaking Bad," which takes place in Albuquerque, aka Blake's Lotaburger's hometown. This underdog food chain has such a cult following that fans easily spotted the red pinstriped paper bags in several episodes of the show.