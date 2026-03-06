This Michelin-Starred French Restaurant Might Be The Most Expensive Place To Eat In Florida

Miami has become a culinary hotspot, and Floridians have their choice of cuisine — although there are some Miami restaurants where it's extremely tough to get a reservation. One gourmet establishment offers a taste of France, without needing to fly to eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris, but the menu comes with a price tag. The Michelin-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is rated one of the best in the world, and it has also landed on the list of Florida's most expensive dinner destinations.

Chef Robuchon was once named the "Chef of the Century," and his reputation lives on in his menus. Miami's L'Atelier is the only two-starred Michelin restaurant in Florida. In Miami, L'Atelier provides a beautiful backdrop and open kitchen where diners are treated to a $295 tasting menu. The eight-course offering showcases some of Robuchon's signature expertise using ingredients like foie gras, Tasmanian sea trout, and an option to sample A5 Japanese wagyu ribeye for an additional $75. French-inspired desserts like Black Forest chocolate crémeux served with cherries and kirsch chantilly are the perfect punctuation to this pricey experience.