This Michelin-Starred French Restaurant Might Be The Most Expensive Place To Eat In Florida
Miami has become a culinary hotspot, and Floridians have their choice of cuisine — although there are some Miami restaurants where it's extremely tough to get a reservation. One gourmet establishment offers a taste of France, without needing to fly to eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris, but the menu comes with a price tag. The Michelin-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is rated one of the best in the world, and it has also landed on the list of Florida's most expensive dinner destinations.
Chef Robuchon was once named the "Chef of the Century," and his reputation lives on in his menus. Miami's L'Atelier is the only two-starred Michelin restaurant in Florida. In Miami, L'Atelier provides a beautiful backdrop and open kitchen where diners are treated to a $295 tasting menu. The eight-course offering showcases some of Robuchon's signature expertise using ingredients like foie gras, Tasmanian sea trout, and an option to sample A5 Japanese wagyu ribeye for an additional $75. French-inspired desserts like Black Forest chocolate crémeux served with cherries and kirsch chantilly are the perfect punctuation to this pricey experience.
Budget accordingly before dining
While there is a seasonal 4-course tasting menu priced at $195 and an a la carte menu at Miami's L'Atelier, the Evolution menu is a crowd favorite, and plenty of customers are delighted. "Oh la la, what a thrill. So much thought put into nuances of garnishes, selection of plate designs, placement of elements on the plate," gushed a fan on Reddit. They went on to say, "On some dishes I had to take a bit of a pause after every bite to comprehend and fully embrace the composition presented."
L'Atelier certainly isn't the only restaurant where dinner bills run high in the Sunshine State. At Michelin-starred Victoria & Albert's, tasting menus start at $295, and at Shingo, fine dining omakase experiences begin at $275. For diners searching for the ultimate splurge, Papi Steak offers orders that can rack up a significant total, including $320 shellfish on ice, a $1,000 55-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk, and a Louis XIII Baked Alaska dessert for $1,000. Some occasions are worth celebrating, however, and diners with disposable income can take their pick in Florida.