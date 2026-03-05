The Nut Swap To Try With Your Next Batch Of Maple Glazed Carrots
If you're wondering how to add a pop of color, flavor, and nutrition to your plate, may we suggest homemade 3-ingredient maple pecan glazed carrots as your side dish? First, it's a recipe that comes together economically and easily by roasting carrots in a combination of olive oil and maple syrup, then finishing the bake with a nutty crunch of chopped pecans. Second, the dish is extremely customizable. In particular, swapping the pecans in the recipe for other popular nut varieties, such as chopped pistachios or slivered almonds, is an easy way to keep the side dish interesting — so you can make it time and time again.
It may seem like a small adjustment, but the toasted nut topping on your maple-glazed carrots makes a difference. While pecans impart a crunch and flavor reminiscent of your favorite carrot cake or comforting fall treat, swapping them for pistachios can elicit a different flavor experience, which balances buttery notes with their inherent savory taste. Thin slivered almonds, on the other hand, capitalize on texture, providing a satisfying yet delicate crunch and slight pleasant bitterness compared to other forms of chopped nuts. For a versatile option that provides a creamy palette and subtle sweetness, top your carrots with chopped cashews. Since maple-glazed carrots provide an optimal balance of earthy roasted notes and sweetness, the nuts you choose to top and bake them with are the perfect chance to get creative with your recipe.
More ways to mix up your roasted carrots
Maple roasted carrots are great prepared as directed with pecans, or when used as a blank canvas to get creative in the kitchen. While swapping the nuts in your recipe is an easy way to play around with different elements of crunch, flavor, and garnish appearance, you can also add other toppings and flavors to the dish to take it to the next level. This includes fresh herbs like chopped parsley, dill, or cilantro, which pair perfectly and accentuate the color of nuts like chopped pistachios. Or choose flavored nuts, such as honey-roasted peanuts, to really bring home the dish's sweet and umami notes.
Give a nod to the classic flavor combination of almonds and cranberries by tossing the dried, tart fruit into the mix. Try out different forms of maple syrup, such as barrel-aged maple bourbon styles, with deep notes of oak to accentuate the woody flavors of nuts like walnuts or pecans. Toss in some cardamom and warm spices to give roasted maple carrots topped with pistachios a Moroccan twist.
And of course, if you're serving the carrot dish to people who can't eat nuts due to allergies, you can easily swap the nuts for seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, or sesame. Or try cooking crispy chickpeas in the oven or pan and tossing them with the carrots as a crunchy topping. With this sweet-savory side dish, the flavor possibilities are endless.