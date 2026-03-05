The Nut Swap To Try With Your Next Batch Of Maple Glazed Carrots

If you're wondering how to add a pop of color, flavor, and nutrition to your plate, may we suggest homemade 3-ingredient maple pecan glazed carrots as your side dish? First, it's a recipe that comes together economically and easily by roasting carrots in a combination of olive oil and maple syrup, then finishing the bake with a nutty crunch of chopped pecans. Second, the dish is extremely customizable. In particular, swapping the pecans in the recipe for other popular nut varieties, such as chopped pistachios or slivered almonds, is an easy way to keep the side dish interesting — so you can make it time and time again.

It may seem like a small adjustment, but the toasted nut topping on your maple-glazed carrots makes a difference. While pecans impart a crunch and flavor reminiscent of your favorite carrot cake or comforting fall treat, swapping them for pistachios can elicit a different flavor experience, which balances buttery notes with their inherent savory taste. Thin slivered almonds, on the other hand, capitalize on texture, providing a satisfying yet delicate crunch and slight pleasant bitterness compared to other forms of chopped nuts. For a versatile option that provides a creamy palette and subtle sweetness, top your carrots with chopped cashews. Since maple-glazed carrots provide an optimal balance of earthy roasted notes and sweetness, the nuts you choose to top and bake them with are the perfect chance to get creative with your recipe.