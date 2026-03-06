This Pantry Ingredient Gives Cocktails And Mocktails An Instant Boost

Life is all about balance, and when sweetness sits on the flavor see-saw, its best friend is acidity. Without contrasting sourness, sweetness slumps with its butt flat on the ground. Adding acid to balance sugar in cocktails and mocktails is pretty easy, with citrus fruit essentially being packets of sour, flavorful juice. There are, however, more inventive ways to introduce complex acidity to your drinks — namely, in the form of vinegar. That doesn't mean tipping a shot of plain white vinegar straight into your margarita. With a little know-how and some inspiration from Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, you can whip up some truly intriguing tipples with vinegar.

"Using vinegar in mixology actually dates back quite some time, especially in the form of a shrub," Horn says. "[Which is] essentially a 'drinking vinegar' that is traditionally made from fruit and sweetener mixed with vinegar for a sweet-tart-bright flavor that can be enjoyed on its own or to enhance cocktails." This extra step can be as complex or as simple as you like, integrating various fruits, herbs, spices, and, most importantly, different types of vinegar.

Regardless of the ingredients, the aim is to balance sweet and sour in the mixture before you add it into your drink. Just as lemons, limes, and grapefruit are a combination of fruit sugars and citric acid, the aim is to create a vinegar-based infusion that isn't just pure sourness.