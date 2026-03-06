Why You Don't See Fish And Chips Wrapped In Newspaper Anymore

These days, if you order takeout fish and chips at most restaurants, they will probably come in a cardboard box. They may also be wrapped in parchment-style paper. But back in the day, every fish and chip shop used to portion the meal onto newspaper and roll it into a cone-shaped bundle so you could carry it and eat it straight from the paper. It was a cheap and easy way to wrap the food while absorbing some of the excess grease. It was also potentially toxic.

It seems like few people thought about it at the time, but the ink used in newspapers is not food safe, nor is an old newspaper particularly sanitary. You may not have touched a real newspaper in a while, but if you recall, that ink smudges very easily and gets on your fingers. Hot, oily fish and chips make it even messier. If you're eating fish and chips wrapped in newspaper, you're probably consuming ink.

The EU began adopting regulations about what was considered safe for food contact materials decades ago, and printing ink was on the shortlist. A regulation from 1976 said that anything that comes in contact with food must not change its composition, appearance, taste, or smell. But newspaper ink did all of that. Due to fears of toxicity and health concerns, newspaper was no longer permitted as fish and chip wrap. Consider this another food safety law that no one followed back in the day.