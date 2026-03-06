The Hole-In-The-Wall Pizzeria Generations Of Pittsburghers Continue To Love
Somewhere in the middle of Pittsburgh, hidden within bustling neighborhoods and a multicultural dining scene, is a hole-in-the-wall pizzeria that's been around for generations. Over the last 47 years, Fiori's Pizzaria has been the backdrop for countless memorable stories, its signature dishes and homey aroma a perpetual part of many locals' nostalgia. If you ever find yourself in Brookline with a soul-deep craving for Italian comfort food, this is the place to go.
Founded in 1979 by Italian immigrant Fiori Moscatiello, Fiori's Pizzaria is a family-owned business that has flourished into a community cornerstone. Some might even say it's one of the best restaurants in Pittsburgh you should know about. Of course, if you happen to venture over to McMurray, you can also try dining at its sister location down on Washington Road.
At Fiori's Pizzaria, there are many Italian dishes you need to try at least once, freshly made every day. Its menu includes hand-tossed pizzas, calzones, chicken wings, hoagies, and pasta. The pizzas are reasonably priced at $16 for a 12-inch small and $20 for a 16-inch large, while an individual cut goes for $4. The topping selection includes standards like pepperoni, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, and roasted veggies, and gourmet options such as meatballs and steak. They're sometimes accompanied by an Italian dressing or spaghetti sauce. As you're enjoying these main courses, grab a few appetizers (French fries, onion rings, provolone sticks, etc.) on the side to complete the meal.
A pizzeria beloved across generations
Far from your typical Italian chain restaurants, Fiori's Pizzaria is all about old-school comfort. The pizza, however, remains a timeless staple for many Pittsburgh locals. The thick, doughy crust keeps customers coming back year after year. No less tempting is the sublime blend of cheeses that strikes as "sharp and delicious", according to Facebook's Restaurant Gems of Pittsburgh and Ohio Valley and More. For reviewers at Discover the Burgh, Fiori's pizza checks all the right boxes: "The crust was crisp and full of flavor, the sauce had a hint of sweetness lacking in most pizzas, and the massive amount of toppings made sure we had a mouthful in every bite." The restaurant has even won Pittsburgh's City Paper's readers-voted award for the best pizza spot for five years in a row.
That said, what sets Fiori's Pizzaria apart from other pizza joints in Pittsburgh is its multi-generational appeal. For TikTok user Kylie Belli, eating Fiori's pizza after late-night flights is a cherished family tradition. Over at Yelp, one user shared a heartfelt story about Fiori's and their parents: "My parents used to go to Fiori's when they were dating...every time they're back in the 'Burgh, Fiori's is the first place we stop." In a Facebook post by Brookline Connection celebrating the restaurant's long-time chef Giuseppe "Joe" Pepe's retirement, multiple comments shared familial bonds with this place. Some had been loyal customers for 40 years and still come around with their grandkids. Others had been eating there since they were kids with their parents, occasionally returning for a pizza or two as adults, now with children of their own.