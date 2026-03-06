The Hole-In-The-Wall Pizzeria Generations Of Pittsburghers Continue To Love

Somewhere in the middle of Pittsburgh, hidden within bustling neighborhoods and a multicultural dining scene, is a hole-in-the-wall pizzeria that's been around for generations. Over the last 47 years, Fiori's Pizzaria has been the backdrop for countless memorable stories, its signature dishes and homey aroma a perpetual part of many locals' nostalgia. If you ever find yourself in Brookline with a soul-deep craving for Italian comfort food, this is the place to go.

Founded in 1979 by Italian immigrant Fiori Moscatiello, Fiori's Pizzaria is a family-owned business that has flourished into a community cornerstone. Some might even say it's one of the best restaurants in Pittsburgh you should know about. Of course, if you happen to venture over to McMurray, you can also try dining at its sister location down on Washington Road.

At Fiori's Pizzaria, there are many Italian dishes you need to try at least once, freshly made every day. Its menu includes hand-tossed pizzas, calzones, chicken wings, hoagies, and pasta. The pizzas are reasonably priced at $16 for a 12-inch small and $20 for a 16-inch large, while an individual cut goes for $4. The topping selection includes standards like pepperoni, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, and roasted veggies, and gourmet options such as meatballs and steak. They're sometimes accompanied by an Italian dressing or spaghetti sauce. As you're enjoying these main courses, grab a few appetizers (French fries, onion rings, provolone sticks, etc.) on the side to complete the meal.