'It Works Wonders' — The Cheap Kitchen Gadget Home Bakers Are Using For Mess-Free Cupcakes

Cupcakes are one of the treats that every home baker should master. They're simple, can be made with boxed cake mix, and require very little technique to prepare them — except for getting the batter from the bowl to your lined muffin tin as efficiently as possible. This is a task easier said than done, as you not only have to figure out how to get relatively the same amount in each well, but you also have to do so without spilling it all over the pan, the counter, and yourself.

Luckily, there is one unique tool that may make this process easier: a batter pen or a squeeze bottle. Simply invert the bottle, remove the cap, add your liquid (a funnel helps), and screw on the cap. When you're ready to dispense, flip the container over and apply pressure as needed. As long as you don't squeeze it over the sides and onto the counter, you wouldn't have to worry about getting more batter on your counter than in your tin. It's a much less messy alternative to using an ice cream scoop, spatula, or free-handing it and hoping you don't spill it everywhere.