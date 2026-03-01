'It Works Wonders' — The Cheap Kitchen Gadget Home Bakers Are Using For Mess-Free Cupcakes
Cupcakes are one of the treats that every home baker should master. They're simple, can be made with boxed cake mix, and require very little technique to prepare them — except for getting the batter from the bowl to your lined muffin tin as efficiently as possible. This is a task easier said than done, as you not only have to figure out how to get relatively the same amount in each well, but you also have to do so without spilling it all over the pan, the counter, and yourself.
Luckily, there is one unique tool that may make this process easier: a batter pen or a squeeze bottle. Simply invert the bottle, remove the cap, add your liquid (a funnel helps), and screw on the cap. When you're ready to dispense, flip the container over and apply pressure as needed. As long as you don't squeeze it over the sides and onto the counter, you wouldn't have to worry about getting more batter on your counter than in your tin. It's a much less messy alternative to using an ice cream scoop, spatula, or free-handing it and hoping you don't spill it everywhere.
A squeeze bottle makes light work of cupcake batter
There are many different bottles that you can use for this hack — and chances are you may have a suitable one in your kitchen right now (we're looking at you, leftover, washed-out condiment bottle). However, they do make specialized batter pens, like this model from Tovolo. One reviewer who purchased it uses it for their cupcake business. "It filled the pan with no mess and great ease. It works wonders on cupcake pans, helps me control [portions] better," they said, noting that the fact that it is dishwasher-safe is a big plus. This pen model also has a removable top and bottom, which makes filling it easy.
If you prefer something that looks more professional, try this inexpensive condiment bottle from FMB. The wide base makes it easy to fill and stand upright, and it has a sizable 16-ounce capacity. Besides cupcake batter, you can also use this handy kitchen gadget for dispensing homemade pancake batter or adding personality to your meals with fancy sauce-plating techniques.