The Hard-Boiled Egg Rumor Paul Newman Couldn't Escape After Cool Hand Luke
After a decades-long career on the big screen, it would be hard to pick the most iconic performance in Paul Newman's filmography. From his work as Butch Cassidy to "Fast Eddie" Felson, Newman had charm and swagger to spare. Yet one of his most famous roles — as the title character in "Cool Hand Luke" — has stood the test of time but remains linked to a persistent rumor that Newman actually ate all 50 eggs during the film's infamous hard-boiled-egg scene. It's not true, though.
In the 1967 film, Newman plays a convict who boasts to his fellow inmates that he could eat 50 eggs in an hour. They start taking bets and Luke sets about proving his claim. Though he doesn't look pleased by the end, he does what he promised and consumes them all. But it was just the character who performed this impressive feat, not the actor — even if not everyone believes it.
Newman eating 50 eggs is practically an urban legend at this point. It's shared around on internet forums and social media with people relaying the tidbit like it's a fact. Even actor Barry Keoghan believed it to be true when recounting attempting to replicate the feat himself. Many of us could eat a good number of delicious deviled eggs, but 50? Not even Newman could do it.
Not eggs-actly true to life
In Newman's biography "Paul Newman: A Life" by Shawn Levy, Newman says that not only did he not eat all 50 eggs, he didn't eat any eggs. When asked, "Isn't Method acting about doing the real thing?" Newman replied, "Not if you have to swallow eggs." Interestingly, Newman's co-star George Kennedy wrote "Trust Me: A Memoir," detailing his experience filming "Cool Hand Luke." In Kennedy's recollection: "My guess is that he consumed no more than eight eggs or so." He added that, when the scene cut, Newman vomited them up.
When Kennedy says Newman consumed eight eggs, this aligns with what we see in the film. Luke eats eight eggs on camera, though the crew reportedly boiled over 200 eggs to cover the full scene across two days of filming. Hopefully they used some of these hard-boiled egg tricks. Garbage cans off camera are pretty standard for filming food scenes, as they allow actors to keep doing takes without having to actually swallow the food. So, perhaps that was what Kennedy remembered.
Could Luke (or Newman) have eaten 50 eggs in one hour? Surprisingly, yes. Many more and much faster, in fact. The world record for eating hard-boiled eggs was set in 2023 when Australian musician Josh Cottreau ate 143 of them in under five minutes. Why would Cottreau do such a thing? Because he watched "Cool Hand Luke" and thought he could do it faster. Want to try it yourself? We compiled almost every way to cook a hardboiled egg here for you to try.