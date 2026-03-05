The Hard-Boiled Egg Rumor Paul Newman Couldn't Escape After Cool Hand Luke

After a decades-long career on the big screen, it would be hard to pick the most iconic performance in Paul Newman's filmography. From his work as Butch Cassidy to "Fast Eddie" Felson, Newman had charm and swagger to spare. Yet one of his most famous roles — as the title character in "Cool Hand Luke" — has stood the test of time but remains linked to a persistent rumor that Newman actually ate all 50 eggs during the film's infamous hard-boiled-egg scene. It's not true, though.

In the 1967 film, Newman plays a convict who boasts to his fellow inmates that he could eat 50 eggs in an hour. They start taking bets and Luke sets about proving his claim. Though he doesn't look pleased by the end, he does what he promised and consumes them all. But it was just the character who performed this impressive feat, not the actor — even if not everyone believes it.

Newman eating 50 eggs is practically an urban legend at this point. It's shared around on internet forums and social media with people relaying the tidbit like it's a fact. Even actor Barry Keoghan believed it to be true when recounting attempting to replicate the feat himself. Many of us could eat a good number of delicious deviled eggs, but 50? Not even Newman could do it.