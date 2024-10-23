12 Tips For Cooking Hard-Boiled Eggs Like A Pro

While you'd think cooking hard-boiled eggs would be simple, it's one of the easiest tasks that can fail if you don't have some pro tips at your disposal. At some point, we've all ended up with cracked shells, discolored yolks, pockmarks in the egg white, eggs that are too hard or too soft, or eggs we can't peel. It makes us wonder what went wrong. Luckily, it's all about science rather than chance, and it's science that is easy enough for even the casual cook to understand.

Advertisement

Ask any two chefs how they cook hard-boiled eggs, and there are bound to be variations. In fact, we did talk to two of them for their take on hard-boiled eggs: chef Lisa Counts, the executive chef and owner of The Chopping Block cooking school (and self-declared eggoholic), as well as chef Matt Finarelli, owner and an instructor for Red Jacket Cooking School.

There are pros and cons to some of the tips we have for you. So, you have to decide what's most important in your situation and choose the way of cooking hard-boiled eggs that works for you. Armed with all this knowledge about why things go wrong when you cook hard-boiled eggs, you can combine your favorite tips into a solid routine that will have you cooking hard-boiled eggs like a pro.

Advertisement