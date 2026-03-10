Here's How Long Instant Ramen Is Actually Good For

If you've ever stood in front of the pantry wondering if that package of ramen noodles on the shelf is still good, we're here to help. Whether and when the ultimate convenience food expires is a common question, since the product typically contains sealed dried noodles, spices, and seasoning accompaniments like packets of miso paste to make a flavorful broth — ingredients that are meant to last. However, like many good things, even instant ramen has its limits. While some instant ramen can last up to two years, as a general rule of thumb, ramen products are dated six to 12 months out for best quality.

Expiration dates are often generated through shelf-life studies conducted by food companies to determine how long dry goods retain their quality. This means sensory attributes, such as texture, taste, and smell. While the noodles in a ramen package could technically be safe to eat for over a year, that expiration date on the package (often up to 12 months out) indicates the amount of time the product will exhibit its intended sensory qualities. Even though preservatives are often used, among all the facts you'll ever need to know about instant ramen is that, sadly, that package of instant noodles isn't immune to expiring.