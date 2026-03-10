Don't Sear Scallops Without Adding This Flavor Bomb To The Pan
There are a myriad of common mistakes to avoid when cooking scallops, from choosing the wrong variety to not getting a good sear. If you've never cooked them before, these shellfish might be intimidating, but once you master the basics, consider adding fragrant herbs, oils, and butters to take them to the next level. One of our favorite ways to give seared scallops an upgrade happens right in the pan and only requires two ingredients: White miso paste and unsalted butter. That's right: Miso butter-seared scallops. This dish might sound fancy, but really, it couldn't be simpler.
Despite only being made up of two ingredients, miso butter is absolutely packed with the salty, umami flavor your subtly sweet scallops need. You'll want to make sure to get white miso, since red and brown miso can be too overpowering when paired with scallops. To make it, start by softening your butter. Regardless of how much you want to make, you should use double the amount of butter as white miso paste. Once your butter is nice and soft, simply stir both ingredients together in a bowl. To make this non-dairy, simply use vegan butter instead. If you're planning to sear your scallops immediately, leave the miso butter as-is, but if you're prepping it for later, you should roll the butter into a plastic-wrapped log so it's ready to go.
How to add miso butter to your seared scallops
Searing scallops in miso butter is just as easy as making the miso butter itself. To make them, start with the freshest scallops you can find, whether they be at your local Whole Foods or at your favorite fish market. It's okay to buy frozen scallops, but as with most food items, scallops taste much better when they're fresh. They also retain their distinct sweetness better when fresh, which pairs oh-so-well with miso butter's complex umami bite.
Before cooking them, be sure to prep your scallops properly. If you bought them pre-shucked, you don't need to clean them, so simply pat them dry and remove their abductor muscles. Then, feel free to season them with a bit of salt and pepper. When you're ready to sear them, grab a heavy pan and get it nice and hot. A heavier-bottomed pan will make sure your scallops aren't overcooked, but that they have a crispy, golden brown crust. Add your favorite neutral oil, and pop each scallop in the pan one by one. After two minutes, flip the scallops and add miso butter to the pan, using a spoon to ensure each scallop gets a nice coating of it.
You'll know when your scallops are done based on how they look inside. They should be opaque in the center, not translucent. After they're done, plate them on their own or with the rest of your meal, and drizzle any leftover melted miso butter over the top. Sprinkle them with the herbs of your choice, like scallions, cilantro, or chives. Or, for an additional kick, go with chili crisp oil or chili paste.