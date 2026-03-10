Don't Sear Scallops Without Adding This Flavor Bomb To The Pan

Searing scallops in miso butter is just as easy as making the miso butter itself. To make them, start with the freshest scallops you can find, whether they be at your local Whole Foods or at your favorite fish market. It's okay to buy frozen scallops, but as with most food items, scallops taste much better when they're fresh. They also retain their distinct sweetness better when fresh, which pairs oh-so-well with miso butter's complex umami bite.

Before cooking them, be sure to prep your scallops properly. If you bought them pre-shucked, you don't need to clean them, so simply pat them dry and remove their abductor muscles. Then, feel free to season them with a bit of salt and pepper. When you're ready to sear them, grab a heavy pan and get it nice and hot. A heavier-bottomed pan will make sure your scallops aren't overcooked, but that they have a crispy, golden brown crust. Add your favorite neutral oil, and pop each scallop in the pan one by one. After two minutes, flip the scallops and add miso butter to the pan, using a spoon to ensure each scallop gets a nice coating of it.

You'll know when your scallops are done based on how they look inside. They should be opaque in the center, not translucent. After they're done, plate them on their own or with the rest of your meal, and drizzle any leftover melted miso butter over the top. Sprinkle them with the herbs of your choice, like scallions, cilantro, or chives. Or, for an additional kick, go with chili crisp oil or chili paste.