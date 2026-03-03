Here's How Much Caffeine Dunkin's 48-Ounce Coffee Bucket Is Packing (In These 2 States Only)
If you've ever felt like even a large, 32-ounce cup of iced coffee is just not enough, Dunkin' may be coming to your rescue. They've debuted a whopping 48-ounce "bucket," which can be filled with the Strawberry Dragonfruit or Lemonade Refresher, a Blueberry Cobbler iced latte, or a Caramel Coco iced coffee. The bucket even has a handle and a special, super-sized straw. For now, it's only available in 10 different stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The reaction to Dunkin' buckets has largely been one of excitement, judging by social media posts. On @markie_devo's Instagram post about the buckets, commenters beg Dunkin' to roll them out nationwide. "Dreams do come true," remarks @ashsovile. "I promise all the first responders, medical professionals and med students need it," says @average_guy_ry. But the fact that those with exhausting schedules need these buckets most highlights why Dunkin' might be taking this slow, quiet approach to testing this serving size. It's a heck of a caffeine kick.
There's more caffeine than you might think in Dunkin' refreshers. They're made with green tea, and a 32-ounce large has 132 milligrams. That's about 4 milligrams per ounce — a bucket would have nearly 200 milligrams. But that's nothing compared to the iced coffee option. A large Dunkin' iced coffee has 392 milligrams, or a little over 12 milligrams per ounce. So, a bucket packs just under 600 milligrams. That's a real doozy, especially considering that the most caffeine considered safe to consume in one day is 400 milligrams.
48 ounces is extreme, but Dunkin' fans are excited
It's important to note that Dunkin' does offer an extra-large size of 40 ounces, making the leap to 48 ounces slightly less jarring. An extra-large iced coffee would have about 490 milligrams of caffeine — still over the recommended limit. But eight ounces more is significant, with nearly 100 milligrams more of caffeine.
It's also worth wondering how much is too much in terms of flavor? Even for the best Dunkin' iced coffee varieties, 48 ounces is a whole lot, and a Blueberry Cobbler latte and Caramel Coco iced coffee are dessert-y options that could turn sickly sweet. Reportedly, the buckets are pre-filled, meaning you can't customize them.
Still, Dunkin' fans seem thrilled by the thought of having more of their favorite drinks in a fun, conveniently portable format. "Six cups of coffee is INSANE, but I need it?" comments @mjuliexo on @mackaygreg's Instagram post. "So unnecessary, gonna buy it tomorrow," quips @kent_silva. Some even have ideas for the buckets themselves after the drink is gone: @honeybreeworld says, "for me and my besties on an early beach morning and then we use the bucket to collect shells." Others, like @elijahboivinmusic, joke about how the buckets are too big for car cup holders, but they love them anyway.
Prices seem to run from $7 to $10, depending on the beverage chosen and location — not a bad deal if you consider that it is technically six servings. Considering the caffeine, the best approach might be to share with a friend. Shareable, large-format cocktails are trending, so why not coffee?