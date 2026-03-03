Here's How Much Caffeine Dunkin's 48-Ounce Coffee Bucket Is Packing (In These 2 States Only)

If you've ever felt like even a large, 32-ounce cup of iced coffee is just not enough, Dunkin' may be coming to your rescue. They've debuted a whopping 48-ounce "bucket," which can be filled with the Strawberry Dragonfruit or Lemonade Refresher, a Blueberry Cobbler iced latte, or a Caramel Coco iced coffee. The bucket even has a handle and a special, super-sized straw. For now, it's only available in 10 different stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The reaction to Dunkin' buckets has largely been one of excitement, judging by social media posts. On @markie_devo's Instagram post about the buckets, commenters beg Dunkin' to roll them out nationwide. "Dreams do come true," remarks @ashsovile. "I promise all the first responders, medical professionals and med students need it," says @average_guy_ry. But the fact that those with exhausting schedules need these buckets most highlights why Dunkin' might be taking this slow, quiet approach to testing this serving size. It's a heck of a caffeine kick.

There's more caffeine than you might think in Dunkin' refreshers. They're made with green tea, and a 32-ounce large has 132 milligrams. That's about 4 milligrams per ounce — a bucket would have nearly 200 milligrams. But that's nothing compared to the iced coffee option. A large Dunkin' iced coffee has 392 milligrams, or a little over 12 milligrams per ounce. So, a bucket packs just under 600 milligrams. That's a real doozy, especially considering that the most caffeine considered safe to consume in one day is 400 milligrams.