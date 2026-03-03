The Best Cocktails To Drink With Prime Rib, According To A Mixologist
We've all been there. The carnivores among us, anyway. Perusing a restaurant's menu, two sections call out to you in equal measure — cocktails and beef main courses. How to square the two? Contrary to popular belief, you aren't limited to red wine or a straight brown liquor with your beef cut. There are plenty of classic cocktails that pair perfectly with steak, but if you're eyeing the prime rib, sommelier and mixologist Cody Nicoll assures us that you've also got options. Known as "Ottawa's top bartender," Nicoll co-owns Bar Ocelli and is also a managing partner of Ember Live Fire Kitchen, both located in the city's lively ByWard Market. He says it's all about choosing the right cocktail to complement that quintessential prime rib marbling while balancing the best seasonings for prime rib — what Nicoll boils down to its fat and salt contents.
"Similar to a red wine pairing, my recommendation would be to pair with a cocktail that contains some acid and sweetness to complement the umami and fat," Nicoll tells us. Prime rib is known for its rich, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth, slow-roasted tenderness along with its pan-seared crust. It's a meal to be savored, so Nicoll suggests classics like a Manhattan or a sour, or modern-day favorites like the Paper Plane or Penicillin to make the most of the occasion. Each will underscore the prime rib's flavor profile while elevating your dining experience.
Choosing the cocktail that pairs perfectly with prime rib
Of course, if one of Nicoll's recommended cocktails immediately piques your interest, you've got your prime rib libation ready to order. If you are still unsure, we've got you covered. Not surprisingly, one thing these cocktails have in common is their brown liquor base — there's no denying that whiskey pairs beautifully with red meat, complementing the richness of the entrée and vice versa, while also serving as a palate cleanser.
The balance of Angostura bitters and sweet vermouth in a Manhattan is well-suited for those who prefer a spirit-forward, yet easy-sipping cocktail. Go with Nicoll's classic whiskey sour recommendation alongside your prime rib if you're feeling something more tart and refreshing. The Penicillin gets its name from its combination of natural remedies — ginger, lemon, and honey — along with Scotch, making it an excellent pairing for the tender beef cut for those craving all things cozy, spicy, and delicious. Last but not least, The Paper Plane is a four-ingredient boozy drink made for whiskey lovers, offering a bright and vibrant complexity that is perfect for those who want to have their prime rib and a fun cocktail, too.
Nicoll makes it clear there is a delectable drink that will complement your prime rib, whatever your preferences. He encourages diners not to be bound by the traditional rules around entrée and beverage pairings, saying, "Luckily, with the emergence of nonalcoholic wine, beer and spirits, we're able to create an incredibly similar cocktail experience, whether the bartender is using alcohol or not."