The Best Cocktails To Drink With Prime Rib, According To A Mixologist

Of course, if one of Nicoll's recommended cocktails immediately piques your interest, you've got your prime rib libation ready to order. If you are still unsure, we've got you covered. Not surprisingly, one thing these cocktails have in common is their brown liquor base — there's no denying that whiskey pairs beautifully with red meat, complementing the richness of the entrée and vice versa, while also serving as a palate cleanser.

The balance of Angostura bitters and sweet vermouth in a Manhattan is well-suited for those who prefer a spirit-forward, yet easy-sipping cocktail. Go with Nicoll's classic whiskey sour recommendation alongside your prime rib if you're feeling something more tart and refreshing. The Penicillin gets its name from its combination of natural remedies — ginger, lemon, and honey — along with Scotch, making it an excellent pairing for the tender beef cut for those craving all things cozy, spicy, and delicious. Last but not least, The Paper Plane is a four-ingredient boozy drink made for whiskey lovers, offering a bright and vibrant complexity that is perfect for those who want to have their prime rib and a fun cocktail, too.

Nicoll makes it clear there is a delectable drink that will complement your prime rib, whatever your preferences. He encourages diners not to be bound by the traditional rules around entrée and beverage pairings, saying, "Luckily, with the emergence of nonalcoholic wine, beer and spirits, we're able to create an incredibly similar cocktail experience, whether the bartender is using alcohol or not."