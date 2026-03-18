Seattle Locals Say Eating At This Old-School Burger Joint Is A 'Rite Of Passage'

Did you know that one of the best burgers you can find in Seattle is at an old-school burger joint? And eating at this joint is a "rite of passage," according to the locals. This Seattle local can't help but agree. In 2017, when my family and I first moved to the area, we made sure that one of the first dining experiences we had was at a Dick's Drive-In. We drove to Lake City, stood in line, ordered burgers, shakes, and fries, and ate them in our car.

Dick's Drive-In, a family-owned chain to this day, was founded in 1954, first as a walk-up stand in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. Seven decades later, there are 10 locations across Washington, extending both north and south of Seattle. The chain's popularity has been steady, if not rising. When one of the locations opened up close to my home, the lines were so long that I still have not had a chance to visit.

Dick's Drive-In is definitely not a hidden gem restaurant in Seattle. So why is this burger chain in Seattle so popular, you ask? For one, Dick's has kept its pricing affordable. The beef patties are fresh and never frozen, according to its menu, and the buns are made in Washington. The burger prices range from $2.50 for a Plain Hamburger to $5.75 for the Deluxe, complete with cheese, pickle, mayo, and sweet pickle relish.