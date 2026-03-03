Elevate Frozen Chicken Pot Pie By Borrowing This Simple Baking Trick
Frozen chicken pot pies are one of the best freezer staples out there, and with just a few simple tricks, you can make them even better than they come. Sure, a frozen, store-bought chicken pot pie is never going to be as good as homemade, but it can get most of the way there with a fraction of the effort. The biggest issue with them tends to be the crust, which is more prone to getting flabby and soggy than homemade versions, especially if you cook them in the microwave. So first off, don't cook them in the microwave unless you are really in a hurry; an oven or air fryer is always far better. And then, before you cook them, take your pot pie from good to great by brushing it with an egg wash.
It's a two-second trick, but it makes a world of difference by helping your pot pie crust get nice and crispy. Using a crust wash is something you would do with a homemade pot pie anyway, and it works just as well with a frozen crust. That's because it adds a layer of fat to the outside of the crust, which, beyond adding flavor, helps the exterior get a nice golden brown finish that adds texture. Just make sure you beat your egg thoroughly so it's completely homogenous when you brush it over the pot pie. This way, the browning will be more even. Adding another liquid, like a tablespoon of milk, to the wash can also help with this.
Use an egg wash or other fat to make your frozen pot pie more browned and crisp
Depending on the strength of your oven or how long your frozen chicken pot pie is cooking, you can also adjust your egg wash to heighten or lessen the browning. If you find the top is getting too dark, add a bit more water to your egg wash before you brush it on, or make an egg white-only wash. If you aren't getting as much color as you'd like, you can mix in some cream or half-and-half, or switch to an egg yolk-only wash.
If you'd prefer a little more flavor, you can also brush the pot pie with melted butter. Butter doesn't brown quite as evenly as beaten egg because the milk solids can separate from the fat as it cooks, but it still works nicely, and it will add a richer taste that is reminiscent of a more flaky, buttery homemade crust.
There is an easy trick for keeping the bottom of your pie crisp, as well. When your frozen chicken pot pie is fresh out of the oven, use a heatproof glove or pot holder and gently flip the pie out of its foil cooking pan. Then let the pie rest exposed to the air. This keeps the bottom from getting soggy by allowing the heat to escape directly instead of trapping condensation in the pan, which can soften the crust. Combined with an egg wash, you'll get a perfect pot pie texture on the top and bottom, with so little effort that your frozen meal will be just as convenient.