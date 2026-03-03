Elevate Frozen Chicken Pot Pie By Borrowing This Simple Baking Trick

Frozen chicken pot pies are one of the best freezer staples out there, and with just a few simple tricks, you can make them even better than they come. Sure, a frozen, store-bought chicken pot pie is never going to be as good as homemade, but it can get most of the way there with a fraction of the effort. The biggest issue with them tends to be the crust, which is more prone to getting flabby and soggy than homemade versions, especially if you cook them in the microwave. So first off, don't cook them in the microwave unless you are really in a hurry; an oven or air fryer is always far better. And then, before you cook them, take your pot pie from good to great by brushing it with an egg wash.

It's a two-second trick, but it makes a world of difference by helping your pot pie crust get nice and crispy. Using a crust wash is something you would do with a homemade pot pie anyway, and it works just as well with a frozen crust. That's because it adds a layer of fat to the outside of the crust, which, beyond adding flavor, helps the exterior get a nice golden brown finish that adds texture. Just make sure you beat your egg thoroughly so it's completely homogenous when you brush it over the pot pie. This way, the browning will be more even. Adding another liquid, like a tablespoon of milk, to the wash can also help with this.