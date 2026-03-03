Turn Canned Crescent Dough Into The Ultimate Breakfast Pies
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but is often skipped in favor of saving time. It's easy to prepare a quick and satisfying dish with a few store-bought shortcuts. Canned crescent rolls are the ultimate choice for handheld pies, allowing you to fully customize each one with your favorite tastes and textures. Of the many clever ways to use this canned dough, transforming it into a batch of breakfast pies is a delightful option.
Much like stuffing canned biscuits to make breakfast bombs, this crescent dough hack is effective and delicious. It's as simple as unrolling and shaping your crescent dough into the base for individual pies, adding your choice of toppings, and baking in the oven. Be sure to fold up, roll, or crimp the edges to let the dough resemble a pie crust. This is especially helpful if you're adding a freshly cracked egg on top, to keep the ingredients properly contained.
You can make these breakfast pies sweet, savory, or anything in between. The convenience of canned crescent dough means you don't have to make your own crust and only need to select the breakfast-inspired toppings you enjoy the most. These pies are sure to become a recipe for a restaurant-worthy Sunday brunch at home.
Tips for the best breakfast pies
The convenience of a handheld breakfast pie is only matched by the endless options of toppings. You can build a fairly basic breakfast pie with additions inspired by Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert's croissant breakfast casserole recipe — only, the pie will be a more deconstructed and reorganized version. Use eggs, ham, and cheese as the main ingredients or try crumbled sausage and fresh herbs, or different types of cheese like feta or gouda, to change up the flavors of this meal.
If you like sweet treats for your breakfast, go ahead and swap out the savory add-ins for dessert-style ingredients. For example, try a breakfast pie on crescent dough spread with chocolate and hazelnut topping such as Nutella and slices of fresh bananas or strawberries. You can also make your own compote with fresh berries and top it with a few dollops of vanilla yogurt after baking for a refreshing start to your day.
For a vegetarian take on breakfast pies, try a pesto sauce as your pie base with spinach, fresh tomatoes, egg whites, and mozzarella. For a vegan-version, try use an egg replacement, dairy-free cheese, and plant-based sausage crumbles or bacon bits. Just be mindful that not all canned crescent dough is vegan and be sure to check the ingredients first if this is a dietary concern. Any way you prepare these pies, they will be the star of your morning meals.