Turn Canned Crescent Dough Into The Ultimate Breakfast Pies

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but is often skipped in favor of saving time. It's easy to prepare a quick and satisfying dish with a few store-bought shortcuts. Canned crescent rolls are the ultimate choice for handheld pies, allowing you to fully customize each one with your favorite tastes and textures. Of the many clever ways to use this canned dough, transforming it into a batch of breakfast pies is a delightful option.

Much like stuffing canned biscuits to make breakfast bombs, this crescent dough hack is effective and delicious. It's as simple as unrolling and shaping your crescent dough into the base for individual pies, adding your choice of toppings, and baking in the oven. Be sure to fold up, roll, or crimp the edges to let the dough resemble a pie crust. This is especially helpful if you're adding a freshly cracked egg on top, to keep the ingredients properly contained.

You can make these breakfast pies sweet, savory, or anything in between. The convenience of canned crescent dough means you don't have to make your own crust and only need to select the breakfast-inspired toppings you enjoy the most. These pies are sure to become a recipe for a restaurant-worthy Sunday brunch at home.