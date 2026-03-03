Yes, You Can Grow Mushrooms In An Old Plastic Container — Here's How

According to Colorado State University, there are roughly 300 species of mushrooms out there that are safe for human consumption. Between their nutritional and wellness benefits, and the ability to flex as vegetarian steak alternatives or chicken substitutes, fungi fanatics know there are just as many reasons to eat mushrooms as there are edible varieties to try. Yet what's also known is that different types can be pricey. Sure, America's most popular mushroom, the white button, is a commodity crop, but gourmet varieties, like oysters, are a different ballgame. Fortunately, it's not difficult or costly to grow this species — and some others — yourself. You just need a few supplies and some old plastic containers.

Indoor cultivation of mushrooms requires these basic things: You need spores or spawns, which are roughly equivalent to mushroom "seeds." Then there is the substrate, or the material that your shroomies will feed on and fruit from. Finally, a vessel is required to contain the whole process. For growing mushrooms at home, old plastic fruit containers, yogurt tubs, and salad clamshells are ideal; they're an optimized size for tabletop operations, and they save you from having to commit more waste to a landfill.

As for cultivation, the process will change depending on the type of mushrooms you want to fruit, the leftover containers you have on hand, and the supplies you do (or don't) want to buy. Generally, edible mushrooms require one of two categories of substrate. Fungi like morels, chanterelles, and truffles require living substrates and wild cultivation, while oysters, lion's mane, shiitake, and Agaricus bisporus (cremini and portobello) can grow from dead or dying material within your plastic container. The latter subset will be your best bet for growing at home, especially oysters.