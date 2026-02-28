This Iconic Tribeca Restaurant Was A Favorite Of JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

When JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were gallivanting through New York City, the paparazzi tracked their moves. The pair was often spotted in Tribeca, which in the mid-1990s, was emerging as the place to see and be seen. The Kennedys lived right in the middle of the action and frequented several establishments in the area, including Nobu's original Tribeca location.

Before it became the international sensation it is today, Nobu was the result of Robert De Niro partnering with master sushi chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa. The Tribeca restaurant opened in 1994 and delighted customers with signature Peruvian-Japanese dishes that were devised over a lengthy period of time.

Not only were the Kennedys seen linked arm-in-arm leaving the establishment — JFK Jr. sometimes arriving on rollerblades — but the restaurant also served as a meeting point. Photos show JFK Jr. sitting with designer Jeff Hamilton, and music producer Quincy Jones has recalled interactions with JFK Jr. at the restaurant.