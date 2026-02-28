This Iconic Tribeca Restaurant Was A Favorite Of JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
When JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were gallivanting through New York City, the paparazzi tracked their moves. The pair was often spotted in Tribeca, which in the mid-1990s, was emerging as the place to see and be seen. The Kennedys lived right in the middle of the action and frequented several establishments in the area, including Nobu's original Tribeca location.
Before it became the international sensation it is today, Nobu was the result of Robert De Niro partnering with master sushi chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa. The Tribeca restaurant opened in 1994 and delighted customers with signature Peruvian-Japanese dishes that were devised over a lengthy period of time.
Not only were the Kennedys seen linked arm-in-arm leaving the establishment — JFK Jr. sometimes arriving on rollerblades — but the restaurant also served as a meeting point. Photos show JFK Jr. sitting with designer Jeff Hamilton, and music producer Quincy Jones has recalled interactions with JFK Jr. at the restaurant.
Nobu's history of catering to celebrities
Nobu was backed by celebrity status since it first opened. De Niro first tasted Nobuyuki Matsuhisa's sushi creations at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles. It was a dish of black cod prepared with miso that left a lasting impression on the actor, who later proposed the idea of opening a branch on the East Coast. When Matsuhisa first saw the proposed Tribeca location, then a less-than-ideal neighborhood, he flinched. De Niro was persistent, however, and re-extended the invitation four years later. Once Matsuhisa agreed and the restaurant was opened, the stars flocked in.
Since Nobu opened, it has not only ushered in a new approach to Japanese cuisine but has also served as a kind of cultural marker for those who embrace sushi with unique flavors. Beautiful plating and a buzzy atmosphere have provided the perfect recipe for high-rolling New Yorkers and celebrities to wine and dine. Since the early days of of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy rollerblading to the original Tribeca location, Nobu has evolved into a brand with dozens of restaurants and hotels across several different countries and continents.
To this day, every Nobu location maintains the kind of environment where the glamorous and beautiful continue to gather. David Beckham, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez have feasted on Matsuhisa's menus around the world.