Food additives have been a concern for consumers for a long time now. Scandals relating to dangerous chemicals in our food go back decades, and even today you can look at the ingredient list on something as simple as a loaf of bread and be completely perplexed by the number of unpronounceable additives listed there. Many of those ingredients are perfectly safe and come from natural sources, but some are more controversial. That was the case with azodicarbonamide, a chemical additive found in some bread products, which was banned in many countries. Arby's was using it until 2026.

Also called ADA, azodicarbonamide strengthens gluten bonds in bread. It makes the final product rise higher and have a fluffier texture. However, research has shown that it breaks down during cooking into other compounds, including semicarbazide, a known carcinogen that may increase cancer risk based on animal studies. This link has not been proven, but the potential risk is still being researched. The FDA approves its use up to 45 parts per million in flour, but Australia, the U.K., and the European Union have banned it as a precautionary measure.

When Arby's made the switch away from ADA, blogger Food Babe said, "Last year we called out Arby's for still using azodicarbonamide. This is the same 'yoga mat chemical' that we successfully petitioned Subway to remove from their bread 12 years ago." You see, ADA is also used in plastics manufacturing to make tiny bubbles in material so it becomes soft and spongy, which is what earned it the nickname "the yoga mat chemical." In 2014, Subway eliminated ADA from its bread.