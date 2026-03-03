Make Stale Snacks A Thing Of The Past By Pulling The Plug On Pantry Storage

Ever open a big bag of popcorn, store the leftovers in the pantry, and find it going stale within a day or two? Soft, chewy popcorn is no fun, so maybe it's time we uncover a new storage tip to keep your popcorn from going stale.

Over on Reddit, folks swear by skipping the pantry and storing their opened snacks, including crackers and hard pretzels, in their freezers. Yes, you read that correctly — the freezer, next to the frozen bags of peas and ice cream. In addition to dry snacks, you can even freeze your gummy bears for a delightful snack later. To freeze snacks, first close the opened bag of popcorn, candy, or chips, making sure there isn't excess air within. Then, simply keep the bag in the freezer until you're ready to eat the snacks again.

Remove the bag from the freezer and keep it on the counter so the snack can warm up for a few minutes. Then enjoy the chips and popcorn. They may still be a little cold, but you'll likely notice that they aren't soggy or wet. In fact, they could be even crispier or crunchier. Folks online feel freezing snacks make them taste better. One commenter on Reddit reports, "A buddy recommended we keep crunchy Cheetos in the freezer because the cold temperature enhances the taste..."