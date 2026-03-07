Not Sure Whether To Use Oil Or Butter When Frying Eggs? Gordon Ramsay Has A Tip For You
Eggs are often one of the very first things we learn to cook. They're meant to be easy. You can scramble them in the microwave, boil them in water, or simply whip out the frying pan. However, if you've had good fried eggs versus bad ones, then you know there's a difference — and it's usually down to the cooking fat. Butter and oil are the typical choices, and both have their advantages. If you're trying to pick one or the other, then Gordon Ramsay has a great trick for you: use both.
The celebrity chef and TV host broke down his fried eggs method in a video posted on TikTok, where he fills a pan with oil before adding a big knob of butter. Once his eggs are in, along with some seasoning, he waits until the butter starts bubbling and then rotates the eggs inside the pan by gently swiveling it off the heat. As he explains, "That foaming butter cooks the egg whites beautifully."
The reason why the butter works so well is that it has a high fat content, giving the egg whites a beautifully rich taste and creamy texture. The oil, meanwhile, crisps the bottoms and adds a slightly nutty flavor. The combination also works to ensure that the pan can get hot enough to crisp the egg whites without burning the butter. It also prevents sticking, allowing for Ramsay's special rolling method.
How Gordon Ramsay seasons his fried eggs
Ramsay uses quite a bit of oil and butter in his pan. The most important thing is to make sure the bottom of the pan is coated, but don't be shy when it comes to loading it up. Ramsay doesn't specify the type of oil he uses, but canola is always a good bet. Olive oil can also add a different flavor. As for the butter, most cooks generally opt for unsalted, and grass-fed or organic butter will have a creamier texture. Some like using ghee too.
After Ramsay cracks his eggs into the hot fat, he seasons them with salt, pepper, and chili flakes. When the whites are almost cooked, he adds a drizzle of sriracha and Worcestershire sauce. He finishes the eggs off the heat and allows them to continue cooking in the pan for a moment before sliding them off.
Apart from the fat combo, rotating is the real trick. Ramsay uses a similar method when cooking his famous scrambled eggs, moving them constantly to ensure a creamy finish. It can take a little getting used to, but don't worry if you can't master it quite yet — you can also baste the eggs with the melted butter for a similar effect. And Ramsay has plenty of other tips for cooking eggs that you can practice too.