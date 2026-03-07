Not Sure Whether To Use Oil Or Butter When Frying Eggs? Gordon Ramsay Has A Tip For You

Eggs are often one of the very first things we learn to cook. They're meant to be easy. You can scramble them in the microwave, boil them in water, or simply whip out the frying pan. However, if you've had good fried eggs versus bad ones, then you know there's a difference — and it's usually down to the cooking fat. Butter and oil are the typical choices, and both have their advantages. If you're trying to pick one or the other, then Gordon Ramsay has a great trick for you: use both.

The celebrity chef and TV host broke down his fried eggs method in a video posted on TikTok, where he fills a pan with oil before adding a big knob of butter. Once his eggs are in, along with some seasoning, he waits until the butter starts bubbling and then rotates the eggs inside the pan by gently swiveling it off the heat. As he explains, "That foaming butter cooks the egg whites beautifully."

The reason why the butter works so well is that it has a high fat content, giving the egg whites a beautifully rich taste and creamy texture. The oil, meanwhile, crisps the bottoms and adds a slightly nutty flavor. The combination also works to ensure that the pan can get hot enough to crisp the egg whites without burning the butter. It also prevents sticking, allowing for Ramsay's special rolling method.