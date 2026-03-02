We Finally Know Why It's So Hard To Master Restaurant-Worthy Sauce At Home

One of the hardest parts about successfully executing a sauce, either in a restaurant or at home, is ensuring that a sauce won't break. This can happen to even the most high caliber chefs with decades of experience, as sometimes ingredients that don't want to emulsify together can just split apart, giving your sauce a "broken" texture. If this happens on a regular weeknight in your home kitchen, it's not the end of the world, but in a fine-dining restaurant on a busy night, the stakes are much higher and a broken sauce is a real pain to adjust and fix on the fly.

Take hollandaise sauce, for example. Its ingredient list is simple, mostly just egg yolks, butter, and lemon juice; but the egg yolks must be whisked over a double boiler to lightly cook them without scrambling or curdling, then butter needs to be slowly whisked in, followed by lemon juice and seasoning. The hollandaise sauce then needs to be kept at a warm temperature, as well as whisked frequently to keep it smooth and fluffy.

Time and temperature are factors that are sometimes difficult for restaurant chefs to manage, let along a home cook. But as with most things in cooking (and life in general, for that matter), making great sauces takes practice — and there aren't any good hacks or shortcuts for practice and patience, unfortunately. However, with time and dedication, you could be making restaurant-worthy sauces at home, too.