This Sushi Restaurant In Houston Is Hidden Behind A Painting
With delicious options in every state, sushi lovers don't have to travel far to find fresh, great tasting omakase. For adventurous diners in Houston, however, a bit of detective work adds to a particularly special dining experience. To uncover the entrance to Sushi by Hidden, diners must look behind a wall-sized painting displayed in what appears to be a sleek art gallery. The door to the speakeasy-like restaurant is hidden behind the canvas, and a 10-seat dining experience waits on the other side of the wall.
At Sushi by Hidden, guests dine on at least 12 courses served in under an hour. The fast-paced lunch costs $60, and is an experience that, according to guests, is an incredible deal for quality omakase. Executive chef Marcos Juarez is creating the menu, and dishes change according to market availability. Ingredients are sourced from around the world, such as Japanese snapper, Norwegian trout, Argentinian shrimp, Scottish salmon, and Spanish tuna. "We are impressed every single time and absolutely love the flavor pairing and techniques that the chefs have mastered," wrote a happy customer on Yelp.
A special experience timed for the lunch hour
Because the space at Sushi by Hidden is intimate, visitors must be prepared to sit near other diners during the meal. If you're looking to have a private conversation, this isn't the place. Guests should arrive on time for the tightly timed omakase experience. For some customers, this kind of quickness is ideal. One guest wrote on Reddit, "I know that not everyone is a fan of the speediness, but I love love love the fast pace, actually." While many diners have raved about the service and the food, a few have noted that the pacing of the dishes can feel rushed.
Sushi by Hidden can accommodate walk-ins, but reservations are strongly suggested for diners — particularly those on a tight lunch hour. Additionally, the menus at Sushi by Hidden are specially sourced and curated, so the restaurant cannot accommodate any special dietary restrictions or requests from individual guests.