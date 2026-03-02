This Sushi Restaurant In Houston Is Hidden Behind A Painting

With delicious options in every state, sushi lovers don't have to travel far to find fresh, great tasting omakase. For adventurous diners in Houston, however, a bit of detective work adds to a particularly special dining experience. To uncover the entrance to Sushi by Hidden, diners must look behind a wall-sized painting displayed in what appears to be a sleek art gallery. The door to the speakeasy-like restaurant is hidden behind the canvas, and a 10-seat dining experience waits on the other side of the wall.

At Sushi by Hidden, guests dine on at least 12 courses served in under an hour. The fast-paced lunch costs $60, and is an experience that, according to guests, is an incredible deal for quality omakase. Executive chef Marcos Juarez is creating the menu, and dishes change according to market availability. Ingredients are sourced from around the world, such as Japanese snapper, Norwegian trout, Argentinian shrimp, Scottish salmon, and Spanish tuna. "We are impressed every single time and absolutely love the flavor pairing and techniques that the chefs have mastered," wrote a happy customer on Yelp.