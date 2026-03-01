The Homegrown Pizza Chain That Took Over Indiana

One pizza chain in Indiana has Hoosiers reminiscing about slices even after they've left the state. Locals are passionate about Pizza King, a brand founded in 1956 by brothers who ended up splitting branches after differences in the way the business should be run. The two divided up locations throughout the region, with one brother controlling eastern restaurants and the other managing locations in the western part of the state. Since the western operation was sold in 1966, Pizza King locations have evolved and taken on lives of their own.

A supply-and-license agreement lets store owners run their restaurants how they like. As a result, menus can vary, but thin-crust pizzas with diced meats and secret sauce remain largely the same. Many locations do not have an advertising budget and instead rely on customer satisfaction and word of mouth to maintain business. "Pizza King is hands down ([in my opinion]) one of the greatest treasures that Indiana has," wrote one enthusiastic Redditor. "I know all of them are individually owned, but I'm curious if the owners ever visit the other ones. The difference in them are astounding."