San Antonio's Oldest Mexican Restaurant Is Approaching 100 Years — And Still Going Strong
Whether you're looking for street tacos or a comforting Tex-Mex-inspired meal, there is no shortage of options in San Antonio, Texas. One of two UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the country, San Antonio is known as the Culinary Capital of Texas — and it's been designated as such for many reasons. One is the plethora of amazing Mexican restaurants, namely La Fonda on Main, a downtown stalwart that's been serving the community for nearly 100 years.
Opened by sisters Virginia Berry and Nannie Randall over 90 years ago in 1932, La Fonda on Main is the oldest continuously operating Mexican restaurant in San Antonio. The iconic eatery first began as a takeout spot in 1930, but it became so popular that a larger location was soon opened across the street. Business continued to flourish, with presidents, WWII generals, and Hollywood stars like John Wayne and Gary Cooper all walking through the doors over the years.
The Berry family ran the business until 1997, when a local restaurant group, Lawton Family of Restaurants, took over. The Lawtons have made a few changes since then, but the focus continues to remain the same: serving authentic interior Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in beautiful surroundings. There is also still a big emphasis on family, with many generational regulars and longtime staff members, and respecting the historic space. The formula seems to work — nearly a century on La Fonda on Main is still one the top-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio.
The menu at La Fonda on Main
La Fonda has different menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as an extensive drinks list and happy hour offerings. Since Lawton family patriarch, Cappy Lawton, has co-written a cookbook about enchiladas ("Enchiladas: Aztec to Tex-Mex"), so those are a must if you visit. Some of the eight styles available include fajitas-inspired enchiladas, chicken with mole sauce enchiladas, and lobster and shrimp. Folks like the tacos too, as well as the seafood and steak offerings.
Right now, the dinner menu features options like sashimi-grade hamachi crudo, a prime oak-grilled New York strip steak with chile guero sauce, and camarones al ajillo, a unique take on garlic butter shrimp. While the food is obviously the main draw, locals also head to La Fonda for the outdoor patio. Yelp users call the shaded, tree-lined space "magical," with a "great" ambiance. But while sitting outside is recommended, anywhere within the whitewashed adobe walls feels atmospheric.
"It's a really beautiful restaurant. Quite large, with several dining rooms and an amazing courtyard for outdoor dining," one Yelp reviewer says. "This is our go-to restaurant for each trip to San Antonio." And it's not just tourists or NBA players visiting. "La Fonda is a local favorite and for good reason," another Yelp reviewer adds. "The servers are always so attentive and knowledgeable about the menu." La Fonda on Main keeps bringing people back for more, and hopefully it will continue to do so for another 100 years.