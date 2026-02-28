San Antonio's Oldest Mexican Restaurant Is Approaching 100 Years — And Still Going Strong

Whether you're looking for street tacos or a comforting Tex-Mex-inspired meal, there is no shortage of options in San Antonio, Texas. One of two UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the country, San Antonio is known as the Culinary Capital of Texas — and it's been designated as such for many reasons. One is the plethora of amazing Mexican restaurants, namely La Fonda on Main, a downtown stalwart that's been serving the community for nearly 100 years.

Opened by sisters Virginia Berry and Nannie Randall over 90 years ago in 1932, La Fonda on Main is the oldest continuously operating Mexican restaurant in San Antonio. The iconic eatery first began as a takeout spot in 1930, but it became so popular that a larger location was soon opened across the street. Business continued to flourish, with presidents, WWII generals, and Hollywood stars like John Wayne and Gary Cooper all walking through the doors over the years.

The Berry family ran the business until 1997, when a local restaurant group, Lawton Family of Restaurants, took over. The Lawtons have made a few changes since then, but the focus continues to remain the same: serving authentic interior Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in beautiful surroundings. There is also still a big emphasis on family, with many generational regulars and longtime staff members, and respecting the historic space. The formula seems to work — nearly a century on La Fonda on Main is still one the top-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio.