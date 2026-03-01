The Seriously Underrated Spice Mix That Belongs In Your Burger Meat
If you have your go-to assortment of seasonings and spices you add to burger meat on autopilot, you may be reluctant to reach for new combinations to make tonight's dinner. But adding a bit of culinary adventure to your next burger recipe can result in a more flavorful meal that can convince you to keep both your mind and your spice cupboard open, and we have a list of options that can encourage you to start.
Berbere, what Chef Marcus Samuelsson has claimed to be his secret weapon, is a spice blend from Africa. With origins dating to the 5th century, this is a time-tested amplifier of recipes that brings a complex, aromatic blend of chili, garlic, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, cloves, coriander, and cinnamon into dishes. Without having to scrounge up a list of ingredients on your own, this vividly red seasoning delivers a smoky, earthy depth to classic favorites. With earthy notes from cumin and fenugreek coupled with warming layers of cinnamon and cardamom, this spice blend complements meat cooked on the grill. Though the exact ingredients used to make berbere can vary from cook to cook, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers mixed into ground beef are sure to turn up the flavor volume on patties destined for toasted hamburger buns.
Bring more heat to the cookout
Whether using the bold blend to spice up stews or bring some excitement to weeknight curries, berbere offers the kind of unique flavor profile that is sure to elevate any meaty dish. Since berbere can be pungent, begin to add the spice mix conservatively to recipes. Estimate one or two teaspoons per pound of ground beef. This spice can play equally well with lamb and turkey burgers and bring bold flavor to veggie burger recipes. You may want to top berbere-enhanced burgers with crisp, cooling layers, like creamy tzatziki, fresh slices of tomatoes, or buttery pieces of avocado to balance some of the added heat.
If you're reluctant to mix berbere directly into burger patties, you can also make a sauce with the spice that can be added to plated burgers later on. Ethiopian awaze paste, made by mixing berbere with honey and butter or oil, can be an ideal burger condiment. Even regular ketchup or mayo can be spruced up with a sprinkle of the spice. You can purchase berbere online at specialty stores or put together your own recipe to adjust the level of heat according to your preferences. Toast whole spices before grinding to unlock a new depth of flavor, and your next backyard cookout is in for a serious upgrade.