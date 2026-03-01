The Seriously Underrated Spice Mix That Belongs In Your Burger Meat

If you have your go-to assortment of seasonings and spices you add to burger meat on autopilot, you may be reluctant to reach for new combinations to make tonight's dinner. But adding a bit of culinary adventure to your next burger recipe can result in a more flavorful meal that can convince you to keep both your mind and your spice cupboard open, and we have a list of options that can encourage you to start.

Berbere, what Chef Marcus Samuelsson has claimed to be his secret weapon, is a spice blend from Africa. With origins dating to the 5th century, this is a time-tested amplifier of recipes that brings a complex, aromatic blend of chili, garlic, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, cloves, coriander, and cinnamon into dishes. Without having to scrounge up a list of ingredients on your own, this vividly red seasoning delivers a smoky, earthy depth to classic favorites. With earthy notes from cumin and fenugreek coupled with warming layers of cinnamon and cardamom, this spice blend complements meat cooked on the grill. Though the exact ingredients used to make berbere can vary from cook to cook, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers mixed into ground beef are sure to turn up the flavor volume on patties destined for toasted hamburger buns.