For Crispy Fried Fish Like Captain D's, Add One Pantry Staple To Your Batter

Despite its prominent association with British cuisine, fish and chips can actually be traced to 16th-century Portugal and Spain, when refugees from those countries brought their tradition of coating fish in flour and frying it to England. The recipe evolved from there into the crispy delicacy we enjoy today. Few places do it better than Captain D's, which has been called the best fish and chips in America. It's so popular that you can find numerous copycat recipes online to try making that crispy, flavorful batter at home. The secret ingredient in nearly every one is cornstarch.

Cornstarch has long been used in Asian cuisine for frying food. Because of the way it pulls moisture from the food it coats and how it expands in heat, it becomes crispier more easily than a coating made with flour. You also need much less of it. This means you get a thinner coating, which has a crispier texture when you bite it. To balance thickness, flavor, and crunch, some of the best batters mix flour and cornstarch, as many Captain D's copycat recipes do.

It's worth noting that Captain D's provides nutrition and allergen information about its menu, but not a full list of ingredients. For that reason, we don't know exactly how the restaurant makes its batter so crispy. We also can't confirm if cornstarch is actually an ingredient. Really, it's just a guess based on the texture and that most recipes include it.